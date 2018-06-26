Have Nintendo Labo? You Can Now Play Mario Kart on It

Nintendo Labo's cardboard creation device is now compatible with the company's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you pick up a Nintendo Labo Variety Kit today, you'll be able to create your own Toy-Con Motorbike, compatible with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The feature allows you to create a cardboard controller and use the handlebars to turn the karts as you race. When you twist the right handlebar, you'll be able to accelerate. Accessing the Joy-Con buttons through the cardboard gives you control over all the other features in the game.

Nintendo Labo was released earlier this year to create a new experience of playing games on the Switch. With the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, you can make a variety of controllers for games, including fishing rods, houses, and pianos. The motorbike function is ideal for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and could be especially useful when you choose one of the game's motorbikes instead of a standard kart, since the motorbikes handle differently.

Luckily, there isn't much you need to do in order to take advantage of the feature in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. On the hardware side, you simply need to buy yourself one of the $70 Nintendo Labo Variety Kits and construct the motorbike, which took about an hour in our experience. On the software side, you'll of course need a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but you'll also want to update the software with the new, free update, to ensure the game works with the Labo.

In a statement on the Labo website, Nintendo said that the function will work in any game mode inside Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And if you have enough Labo kits and Joy-Con controllers, you and three other people can play the game with your cardboard creations.

The Labo Motorbike option works whether you're playing games directly on the Switch or on the television. When you're playing on your Switch screen, you can insert the device into the Labo to play up-close and personal.