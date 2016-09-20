Latest Makerbot 3D Printers Can Print Larger Projects Faster

Makerbot is updating a pair of its 3D printers aimed at classrooms and businesses, with new versions that can print larger objects in less time.

Announced today (Sept. 20), the $999 Replicator Mini+ targets classrooms while the $1,999 Replicator+ is designed with businesses in mind. They replace the Replicator Mini and Replicator, respectively, adding improvements that Makerbot promises will boost the quality and speed of 3D printing.

The Replicator Mini+ can print projects measuring 4 x 5 x 5 inches, 28 percent larger that what the earlier version of the Replicator Mini could produce. It also prints 10 percent faster, according to the Makerbot.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Althea Chang)

Makerbot has also laid out specific projects and detailed lesson plans for teachers, with step-by-step guides aimed at helping teachers learn as their students do. The idea is to reduce the amount of time teachers need to spend getting up to speeding on using the 3D printer.

For businesses, the Makerbot Replicator+ can print projects as big as 11.6 x 7.6 x 6.5 inches, about 25 percent larger than the biggest job the earlier Replicator models could handle. Makerbot says print times with the new REplicator should be 30 percent faster.



Both printers come with cameras that let users monitor their print jobs, which can take hours to complete.

The new 3D printers are available now on Makerbot's website, along with new Makerbot Print software and a more durable and flexible PLA filament.