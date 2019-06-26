Two Weeks to Live: What to Know About the Next Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) Show

Maisie Williams — best known for being Game of Thrones' Ice King-slayer Arya Stark — is returning in a new dark comedy series titled Two Weeks to Live. And in the least surprising news, she's going to kick some butt on this project.

(Image credit: lev radin/Shutterstock)

This news was broken by Variety, which notes that filming on Two Weeks to Live will begin later this year. This is likely the closest thing we're going to get to a new Arya show, as HBO said an Arya-centric GoT spinoff isn't happening.

What's the plot of Two Weeks To Live?

Williams is set to play Kim Noakes, a woman whose life was changed when her father was killed in a mysterious situation (no word if Sean Bean is signed on to play him). Kim's mother reacted strongly to the death, and stole her off to an off-the-beaten path rural area, where she's been training to protect herself and survive any attacks.

If this doesn't sound like a comedy to you, don't think you're alone: we're also confused about how this tale of death will make us laugh. The only clues to that from the Variety report are found in how we'll meet the "socially awkward" Nicky, who she meets in a bar whilst "trying to honor her father's memory," and that this encounter leads to a failed prank that jeopardises their lives.

Where will Two Weeks To Live air?

Well, we don't know about where Ms. Williams will slay us with laughs in the U.S., but the show's going to live on Sky in the U.K. There's a chance it could air on HBO in the U.S., as Sky was the home for Game of Thrones in the U.S..

When will Two Weeks To Live debut?

The show is set for a U.K. and Ireland release in 2020. No U.S. release is noted in the announcements regarding the show.