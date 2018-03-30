LG Silences Criticism Over Notch Phone

LG just made a goof that it might not easily live down.



(Image credit: TechRadar )

The tech giant this week posted to Reddit a thread called "What are your thoughts on "the Notch"?. After people started responding, LG collected the answers and removed it. The company hasn't said a word about the posting or its thoughts about the notch since.

"We’ve seen a LOT of comments around 'The Notch' over the past few weeks, from people who love the quick access to the menu to those that hate the wasted screen space," LG wrote, according to Android Police. "We would love to gather some more feedback to share with our R&D team – and this is where you come in. So… what do you think? Love the Notch? Or is it Notch your thing?"

Before long, the post became popular on Reddit and people around the globe took to the site to explain just how much they hate the notch. When moderators quickly locked the post and stopped people from replying, it captured more than 900 comments. And nearly all of them thought that the notch would be a bad idea for LG or anyone to bundle in a smartphone.



Of course, the notch was popularized last year with Apple's iPhone X, which features a strip at the top of the smartphone's screen that houses the earpiece, TrueDepth camera and other sensors. The notch has since come to a variety of Android-based smartphones.

The most interesting thing about the LG post is that the company is said to be working on an LG G7 flagship smartphone that would come with a notch. In fact, some leaked images have shown an LG handset that seems to confirm that design.



That, of course, begs the question: why would LG post something about a notch to Reddit? The company has seemingly already made the decision to go with a notch. By asking the question on Reddit and getting an answer it might not like, LG could be made to look like it doesn't listen to fans if and when a G7 with a notch is released.

For its part, LG hasn't commented on the backlash. And although it's possible that the post was made by an unauthorized party, the moderators verified that the posting from the username LG_Support came from someone inside the company.