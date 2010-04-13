Activision Countersues Ex-Infinity Ward Execs

Activision late last week launched a countersuit against former Infinity Ward executives Jason West and Vince Zampella, making claims that the two were up to no good.

"West and Zampella morphed from valued, responsible executives into insubordinate and self-serving schemers who attempted to hijack Activision's assets for their own personal gain and whose actions threatened both the future of the call of Duty franchise and the future of Activsion's Infinity Ward studio," the suit states, according to IGN.

The suit also alleges that West and Zampella made a secret trip to one of Activision's closest competitors and were "holding future editions of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare franchise hostage" unless Activision gave in to their demands.

Robert M. Schwartz, the attorney representing former Infinity Ward, quickly responded, "The allegations Activision made today are false and outrageous."

"Activision's inaccurate and misguided allegations lose sight of the reality here: None of the false claims of insubordination or breach of duties had any negative affect on Activision -- none. Modern Warfare 2 has been the world's most successful video game," Schwartz added. "And none of this changes the fact that Jason and Vince would still be at Infinity Ward developing new games except that Activision kicked them out. This is just an Activision tactic to avoid paying Jason and Vince and everyone else at Infinity Ward the millions of dollars they all earned and that Activision owes them."

Even in the midst of all the legal mess and controversy, the former Infinity Ward pair seem to still be at work as they announced today the formation of a new development game company called Respawn Entertainment.