Activision Countersues Ex-Infinity Ward Execs

The plot thickens in the ongoing corporate warfare between Activision and former Infinity Ward bosses.

Activision late last week launched a countersuit against former Infinity Ward executives Jason West and Vince Zampella, making claims that the two were up to no good.

"West and Zampella morphed from valued, responsible executives into insubordinate and self-serving schemers who attempted to hijack Activision's assets for their own personal gain and whose actions threatened both the future of the call of Duty franchise and the future of Activsion's Infinity Ward studio," the suit states, according to IGN.

The suit also alleges that West and Zampella made a secret trip to one of Activision's closest competitors and were "holding future editions of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare franchise hostage" unless Activision gave in to their demands.

Robert M. Schwartz, the attorney representing former Infinity Ward, quickly responded, "The allegations Activision made today are false and outrageous."

"Activision's inaccurate and misguided allegations lose sight of the reality here: None of the false claims of insubordination or breach of duties had any negative affect on Activision -- none. Modern Warfare 2 has been the world's most successful video game," Schwartz added. "And none of this changes the fact that Jason and Vince would still be at Infinity Ward developing new games except that Activision kicked them out. This is just an Activision tactic to avoid paying Jason and Vince and everyone else at Infinity Ward the millions of dollars they all earned and that Activision owes them."

Even in the midst of all the legal mess and controversy, the former Infinity Ward pair seem to still be at work as they announced today the formation of a new development game company called Respawn Entertainment.

  • micr0be 13 April 2010 07:46
    this has "FAIL" written all over it
  • Bert R 13 April 2010 08:47
    I like the picture provided with the article. Subtle, Mr. Yam, quite subtle.
  • darkknight22 13 April 2010 09:43
    Oh look new DLC for MW2. hmmmmm, oh, new level.... what's this? "No Russian - Respawn Entertainment HQ"
  • eddieroolz 13 April 2010 12:52
    Activision, you're already greedy enough. Stop whining and admit to your attempted fraud in duping Infinity Ward.
  • wonspur 13 April 2010 13:34
    I really hope activision goes bankrupt over this. legal fees, court fees and the settlement will surely make a nice little dent in their pockets. West and Zampella are better off out of IW anyways, it seems activision really wanted to fuck them over.
  • giovanni86 13 April 2010 16:20
    I look forward to seeing what games these two will be making in the future. I know for a damn fact it won't be a COD games but i hope it to be just as good or 10 times better. To the point where Activision wishes they didn't kick these guys out the door. True talent doesn't come around every time. Good luck to Activision and the franchise, there going to need it. After all considering two more members have been booted out. For better or worse i look forward to Respawn entertainment games.
  • rhino13 13 April 2010 19:00
    I like this quote: "Activision's inaccurate and misguided allegations lose sight of the reality here: None of the false claims of insubordination or breach of duties had any negative affect on Activision -- none."

    Did any of the true claims have a negative effect on Activision?
  • slaphappy 13 April 2010 20:40
    Obviously Activision thinks COD sells itself, and have completely lost sight of the creative power behind the team that made this franchise what it is. They probably think it's played out and not much else to go, or that they can just make future COD games with more "Russian" scenes in a daycare or orphanage and people will eat it up. IW execs realized they are being leached and have dozens of ideas up their sleeves for quality sequels, and will just create them under a new franchise name.

    Stupid activision, real stupid.
  • nicklasd87 13 April 2010 20:47
    I hope Respawn entertainments future series supports dedicated servers...And I am having a hard time getting excited about them being under the EA umbrella instead of Activision, I haven't been very impressed with products with the EA label lately, even BC2 which I play frequently doesn't feel like a completed game due to various interface and matchmaking issues I have experienced.
  • HavoCnMe 13 April 2010 21:30
    I will support Respawn Entertainment as long as they have dedicated servers for their fans....
