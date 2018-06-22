Google Home Continuous Conversation is Here: How to Use It

Google is fulfilling a promise it made at its IO conference earlier this year, making it easier than ever to have a fluid conversation with Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The optional feature, called Continuous Conversation, means that you no longer need to say "OK Google" or "Hey Google" prior to every command. After it answers, it will continue to listen for up to eight seconds for any follow-up commands. It's available to US English speakers using a Google Home, Home Mini or Home Max.

The LED light will be on during this time to indicate that the AI is still listening. That means being able to ask follow-up questions without using the hotword every single step of the way. Google's example was asking "Hey Google, what's the weather today?" followed by immediately asking, "and what about tomorrow?" and then a request to add a raincoat to a shopping list and a reminder to bring an umbrella tomorrow. When you're done, you can have it stop listening by telling it "thank you," or "stop."

To allow the feature, go to Google Assistant app and navigate to Settings > Preferences > Continued Conversation and switching it on. It's still rolling out, though, so it may be a bit until it's available to you.

We don't yet know when this will be available in other languages or when it will come to non-Google branded devices, but it's sure to make life a little easier for follow-up questions for those with Home speakers.