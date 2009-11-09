Trending

Check Out the Homemade Portable GameCube

By

Full GameCube stuffed into modded design.

Today's current gaming portables are starting to look a little old. The DS and DSi aren't exactly high-powered systems, and the PSP is still trying to figure out exactly which form and niche is right for it.

Instead, would you like to play Metroid Prime or Zelda: Wind Waker while on the go? Then perhaps you wish that you had (or had the skills to make) something like this:

Check out this forum thread for more details. Amazing work!

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • heroofspirits 10 November 2009 03:38
    shot gun!!!!
    Reply
  • bige420 10 November 2009 03:47
    Thats intense man.
    Reply
  • warmon6 10 November 2009 03:52
    Were can i get one of them!!
    Reply
  • littlec 10 November 2009 04:12
    warmon6Were can i get one of them!!
    ^^^ just doesn't get it
    Reply
  • nforce4max 10 November 2009 04:38
    Wow now that is nice, I want one. :O
    Reply
  • 10 November 2009 04:40
    I don't think you'll be going far with that!
    A gamecube isn't specifically mobile oriented!

    Perhaps you'll be able to go as far as the powercable allows you!
    Reply
  • ALANMAN 10 November 2009 04:40
    Nicely done!

    This reminds me of the portable Dreamcast ;)
    Reply
  • tipmen 10 November 2009 04:46
    Nintendo should really hire him for the handheld department. Maybe then we will see handheld systems with power. Portable Xbox anyone?
    Reply
  • codeman03xx 10 November 2009 04:51
    Yeah do this with like a xbox 360 then i will be happy. I bet you could make a ton of money with it. heck with cooler chips these days if you put 32 nm chip in there it may work...
    Reply
  • Doomsy2006 10 November 2009 04:51
    ProDigit80I don't think you'll be going far with that!A gamecube isn't specifically mobile oriented!Perhaps you'll be able to go as far as the powercable allows you!
    ^^^just doesn't get it either!!! ( IT RUNS ON BATTERIES TOO )
    Reply