Samsung May Release Monster Galaxy S10 With 12GB RAM, 1TB Storage, Near $2,000 Price Tag

The rumors on a monster Samsung Galaxy S10 are not dying: a phone with a ceramic back that has 12GB or RAM and 1TB of storage for a price that will probably near $2,000.
It’s absolutely nuts, the latest rumor from SamMobile proves true.
The rumor is not dying and has been going on for a while, with reliable leaker Ice Universe adding credence to it when he listed the phone keywords to watch in 2019:
“10GB, 12GB [the rumored RAM sizes in the new Samsung flagships], 1TB [the top storage size in the S10 10th anniversary], 7nm [the manufacturing process in the Exynos processor], 48MP CMOS [a camera sensor], Hole [in the screen], Dual Screen [like the Nubia X], ToF [Time of Flight photography capable of capturing 3D scenes], Fast Wireless Charging, NPU130 [the AI engine in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8180], 5G, HIAA [Samsung’s hole drilling tech], Fold [the rumored brand name for the Galaxy foldable], Ultrasound Screen Fingerprint [which reportedly is included in the S10 and is more secure than current photographic TouchID tech].”
MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Price and Specs
If true, this will make this special edition Samsung Galaxy S10 the biggest and baddest smartphone in the planet, period. And judging by the rumored $1,480 price tag for the 8GB/512GB version, the most expensive, too. There’s no way this thing would cost anywhere under $1,900.
But who wants to buy a phone with more memory and storage than most modern computers for the price of a high-end laptop? Maybe this would make sense if it could easily transform into a full computer when plugged to a monitor, but that still wouldn't justify the premium.
First, there is no full Photoshop or Premiere for Android phones, about the only apps that can make use of those RAM and storage specs. And even if there were versions of these apps, the processor will still be underpowered to really take advantage of them.
Perhaps these specs are made for gaming? Maybe. But why buy a near-$2K portable game machine that can’t in no way compete in functionality, available titles, and sheer fun factor with a $300 Nintendo Switch?
If the rumor is true, this will be just a vanity machine for rich idiots. Perhaps that’s why, as SamMobile says in its report, this will be a limited edition.
In our business, fast processing is #1 priority. We aren't discussing games or Photoshop. We are discussing just sheer speed for whatever we use our phones for as tools for communication. For example:
1. WiFi hotspot - to power our business laptops while we might have several open tabs on our browser. If we run Office 365 while doing final edits on an impending PowerPoint with 30 slides, yeah - I'll need a lot of horsepower to complete those edits and fire it off to the attendees ahead of time.
2. Hotspot for Excel models using Office 365 on my laptop or the non-Office 365, full Excel version. Either way, firing that off to someone expecting our completed assignment to make an important decision is critical for some people's job security. Would they see a $2K cell phone as part of their job security tool kit? I think so.
3. Being fast is one thing, but if you can't connect to a network or cell towers are out of range or blocked by tall buildings, what then? My assumption here is that I'm paying for a "beast" that has top-line antenna and other related hardware to ensure my connection is as consistent as possible, even when other cell phones can't perform, my investment will stay connected longer than any other phone.
4. Driving - ever been held up while enroute as your phone is trying keep up with the already determined destination? If you drive in busy traffic with fast approaching turns, you can't afford missed turns if your phone alerts you too late to make that left or right turn safely - and then the collective errors make you late.
5. Say you're in an accident or you are witness to something like that. Activating the camera very quickly or near-real time is crucial to capturing the facts as they actually happened or enough facts are recorded to offer more insights into the material that was missed in the first seconds of getting the phone open and recording. Speed is everything.
These are just some of the examples where I can easily justify the expense, and nothing has anything to do with games or Photoshop.
Perhaps others have more imagination than I can right now, but I think it isn't rich idiots who would want this. Besides, according to the latest tax rules, I can write that expense off in the quarter I bought it in. That comes off my top line tax bill I would submit within several weeks or even up to the last day of that quarter I make that $2K purchase.
What am I waiting for?!
Do you call all rich people idiots or is it only some of the rich people that are idiots ???
I did not like that kind of words in an article.