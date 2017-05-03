Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Set Up Your Fitbit on a Computer

1. Go to www.fitbit.com/setup and download and install the Fitbit app.

2. Select Set Up a New Fitbit Device.

3. Choose your tracker.

4. Click on "Join Fitbit" to set up your account.

5. Fill in your personal information.

6. Fill out your name and email address, and choose a password.

7. Plug the USB dongle that came with your Fitbit into your computer, and place your tracker nearby. Once the devices are paired, your tracker will connect to your Fitbit account and your data will sync with your account via the Fitbit dongle when they're near each other. Or if your laptop is equipped with Bluetooth, you can pair it with your tracker that way.