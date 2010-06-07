DIY T-Shirt Printer Won't Break the Bank

Apparently a t-shirt printer (one that actually prints directly onto the shirt) can set you back by as much as $10,000. But the folks at Hack-a-Day have come up with a step-by-step that lets you build your own for much less.

Take an old printer, some pieces of wood, and a bunch of screws, and you can pretty much jury-rig a contraption that can quickly imprint your creative visions onto the nearest piece of cloth. The trick is getting a modified printer to work properly, even if you've practically disassembled it and put it back together in ways the manufacturer never intended.

Follow the instructions to the letter, and you may—well—still encounter some issues. Seems it takes a little experimentation to get things working. Unfortunately, even all that tweaking won't ensure a consistent production for every subsequent go.

Yet the DIY t-shirt printer was never meant for production runs anyway. Why shouldn't the average joe spend a little time to realize their t-shirt creativity on the cheap? If you're feeling a little adventurous, and confident of access to all the materials needed, follow the link below.

How-to: DIYDTG