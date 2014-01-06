D-Link Unveils Temperature-Sensing Baby Camera

Security cameras are affordable and simple enough that just about any user can install one in his or her home or business. D-Link has two new security devices on the roster for 2014: one for new parents, and one for mid-sized businesses.

Both of D-Link's new devices debuted at CES 2014. The D-Link Baby ($179.99) is what it sounds like: a security camera specifically for new parents who want to monitor their infants. The Baby Camera features HD resolution, motion and sound detection and night vision, like most home security cameras.

Of particular interest to parents, though, are its temperature sensing, SD card recording and connectivity to D-Link's Baby Mobile app.

Knowing if the heat or A/C turns off in the middle of the night could be invaluable, and keeping a record of a baby's activities is home movie footage waiting to happen. The Baby Mobile app also allows parents to share snapshots and videos from the Baby Camera with friends and relatives right from their smartphones or tablets.

For users with an older demographic in mind, mydlink Network Video Recorder ($299.99) might provide what they're looking for. Aimed at professionals in small and medium businesses, the Network Video Recorder lets users connect up to nine cameras (these are not included, but any camera that connects via the mdlink app should fit the bill) via either HDMI cables or the mydlink app for computers and mobile devices.

This means that the cameras do not have to route through a PC first, and can transfer information either via HDMI cable or Wi-Fi.

The Network Video Recorder also supports up to 4 TB internal storage (not included), which will come in handy when surveying multiple cameras across a large premises. Although the Network Video Recorder is most useful to businesses, it could also benefit users with large houses and multiple cameras across various rooms and yards.

The Baby Camera will release later in January 2014, while the Network Video Recorder will come out in April 2014 and cost $299.99. The prices are fairly standard for this type of product, so if they possess the features you need, keep an eye out for them. You could even use them together — although if all nine feeds are Baby Cameras, you must have an unusually large family.

