CyberLink's New PhotoDirector App for iOS Zaps Photobombers

Photo-editing apps are a dime a dozen, but some titles are worth getting excited about. CyberLink announced today (Oct. 9) that its powerful, free PhotoDirector app is coming to iOS, bringing such goodies as context-aware object removal to Apple devices.

CyberLink's Smart or Magic Object Removal tool lets you erase errant items or people from your picture: The app then automatically fills in the resulting gap by analyzing the surroundings. This has worked well in my previous trials using the Android app. The free version of the app allows you to use the Object Removal tool a limited amount of times. A one-time $5 payment unlocks unlimited removals, removes in-app ads and allows you to edit photos at higher resolution (up to 2560 x 2560, or 6.5MP).

Adobe has a similar removal feature in its desktop programs Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, but doesn't offer it in their mobile versions. Samsung offers a similar Eraser mode in its smartphone camera app, but you have to enable it prior to taking the picture.

Photoshop Touch and iPhoto also lack an easy way to touch up portraits and perfect complexion without using filters. PhotoDirector provides exactly that with its Skin Smoothing tool, so you can achieve a flawless (or less-flawed) complexion when you want it.

In addition to those tools, PhotoDirector also lets you adjust white balance, highlights, shadows, exposure, contrast, saturation and composition, as well as crop images to different aspect ratios. Coinciding with the iOS release, CyberLink has also added a major update to the already-available Android version of the app, giving those devices a powerful new RGB curves tool for finer color correcting and new graphic overlays to layer images on top of your work.

Considering the iOS 8 update brings some in-depth editing tools to the Photos app and lets you fix pictures directly from the gallery, you might be reluctant to download another image editor. But PhotoDirector's compelling object removal and skin enhancer tools make it a worthy download for times when tweaking parameters like brightness and contrast just isn't enough to save your photo.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low has been addicted to Adobe Photoshop since 2002. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.