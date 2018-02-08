Touch ID Dead? Face ID Coming to Three iPhones in 2018

Apple is said to be working on three new iPhones for 2018. And there's a good chance that all three of them will be coming with the company's Face ID face scanner.

(Image credit: Apple)

The tech giant is planning to bundle Face ID in all three iPhones this year, including the LCD model designed to save you a few bucks, ETNews and The Korea Herald are reporting on Thursday (Feb. 8), citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the company's plans. It's expected that Apple will this year rely on three vendors for its Face ID components to ensure it will have enough for all the iPhones it hopes to sell.

Apple unveiled its Face ID scanner in the iPhone X last year. The feature is widely considered the best in the mobile market, thanks in no small part to its 3D scanning technology. With 3D's help (and some other features Apple baked in), duping the face scanner is exceedingly difficult. It's used as a replacement for Apple's Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which was ditched in the iPhone X.

Apple made a point at last year's iPhone X unveiling to discuss in detail why Face ID is superior to Touch ID. The move was widely viewed as a hint from Apple that it will be abandoning Touch ID for Face ID in the coming years. The feature is still available in its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which also launched in 2017.



If Apple is indeed planning to bring Face ID to all three iPhone models it has planned this year, that could prove to be the death knell for Touch ID. Apple's Face ID is more secure and our months with the iPhone X have proven that it's quite reliable.

Of course, Apple isn't talking about its future iPhone plans, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill. The latest 2018 iPhone rumors suggest Apple is planning three iPhones for this year, with two featuring OLED screens. The third, delivering a 6.1-inch display, will come with LCD rather than OLED. However, it'll have a design reminiscent of the iPhone X, according to reports.



