Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Save Big on Fire TV and Echo

Mother's Day is rapidly approaching and if you're still searching for a gift, Amazon has a sale just for you.

As they've done in the past, the online retailer is taking up to $70 off a wide selection of its hardware — so whether you're shopping for your mom or your wife/soon-to-be-mom, you're bound to find something they'll like in Amazon's sale.

Discounted items include:

Tablets & Kindles

Smart Home

In terms of price cuts, most of the tablets were a few bucks cheaper last month. So if you want to get the most bang for your buck — we recommend the Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV 4K, which are all tied for the lowest price of the year. In the case of the Echo Show, it's even cheaper than it was during the holidays and its cheaper than its refurbished counterpart.



Alternatively, you can give your mom the gift of Prime. Annual membership will jump to $119 on May 11, but you can still purchase and gift Prime at $99 per year.

Amazon's sale ends May 13 at 9pm ET.