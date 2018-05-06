Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Save Big on Fire TV and Echo

Mother's Day is rapidly approaching and if you're still searching for a gift, Amazon has a sale just for you.
As they've done in the past, the online retailer is taking up to $70 off a wide selection of its hardware — so whether you're shopping for your mom or your wife/soon-to-be-mom, you're bound to find something they'll like in Amazon's sale.
Discounted items include:
Tablets & Kindles
- Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99 ($10 off)
- Fire HD 8 for $59.99 ($20 off)
- Kindle for $59.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 ($20 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $99.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99 ($20 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $119.99 ($30 off)
Smart Home
- Fire TV Stick for $29.99 ($10 off)
- Fire TV 4K for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot for $39.99 ($10 off)
- Echo for $84.99 ($15 off)
- Echo Spot for $109.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Show for $159.99 ($70 off)
In terms of price cuts, most of the tablets were a few bucks cheaper last month. So if you want to get the most bang for your buck — we recommend the Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV 4K, which are all tied for the lowest price of the year. In the case of the Echo Show, it's even cheaper than it was during the holidays and its cheaper than its refurbished counterpart.
Alternatively, you can give your mom the gift of Prime. Annual membership will jump to $119 on May 11, but you can still purchase and gift Prime at $99 per year.
Amazon's sale ends May 13 at 9pm ET.
- Best Tech Deals of Today
- Which Fire TV Device Should You Buy?
- Fire TV Stick vs. Chromecast vs. Roku Stick