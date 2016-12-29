Amazon's Digital Day Teases Big Savings on Downloads

While you've probably found tons of deals on tech for the holidays, Amazon has found a way to lure you back to its digital shelves: discounts on downloadables. The online retailer just announced Digital Day, a 24-hour sale starting at midnight PT tonight and running for all of tomorrow (Dec. 30). Digital Day will feature video games, music, comic books, movies and more on sale.

(Image credit: Editorial Credit: dennizn / Shutterstock.com)

Amazon has yet to reveal specific Digital Day deals, but it says discounts will include hundreds of video games at up to 80 percent off, top movies and TV shows for 50 percent off, and hundreds of digital comics at 75 percent off. The announcement gets even vaguer, teasing "other great deals on popular content for your devices."

The Digital Day preview page shows the covers of some titles that will be on sale, but without specifics, we can only speculate. So, gamers, hope that the download codes for Destiny: Rise of Iron, Rocket League, FIFA 17 and Dragonball Xenoverse XV get that 80 percent discount Amazon is teasing.



Amazon's also going to be giving discounts on in-app purchases in mobile apps, as it's listing free-to-play titles such as Vain Glory, Despicable Me Minion Rush and Disney Crossy Road.

Music albums on sale will include some very hip record-of-the-year contenders such as Chance The Rapper's Coloring Book, Bon Iver's 22, A Million and Angel Olsen's My Woman. Movies available skew more family friendly, with only animated titles (The Lego Movie, Disney's Bolt and Storks) listed.

And if you're a comic book lover that's looking to catch up on the biggest tales of the year, cross your fingers that the collections of Hickman's Marvel Secret Wars, Bendis's Invincible Iron Man and Ta-Nehisi Coates Black Panther all get that massive 75-percent off discount. Access to Disney's Story Central ebook library will also get discounted.

While we don't know how much Amazon is planning on discounting software, both Microsoft Office and H&R Block (tax season is on the horizon) will be a part of this sale.

What should make Digital Day a lot more calm than Prime Day is the fact that there is no reason for these sales to not last the entire day. Digital copies never run out of stock, so we'd hope you can jump into the sales at any point in the day you prefer.

