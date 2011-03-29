WWDC 2011 Tickets Selling for $5,000 on eBay

In 2010, it took only eight days for the tickets to Apple's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) to sell out. This year, each $1,599 ticket sold out within the first 12 hours despite rumors of a focus on Mac OS X Lion and the next-gen iOS software. There's even talk that the iPhone 5 won't make an appearance until June 2012, yet tickets sold out quicker than the time it takes to grow a crop of Spinach in Farmville.
But for those who missed the 12-hour window to purchase a ticket, several generous auctioneers are now offering their tickets over on eBay-- only seven are listed at the time of this writing. As expected, the ticket prices are incredibly over-inflated, ranging from $1,950-- which isn't too bad considering the original ticket price-- to an insane $4,999.99 with free shipping.
Naturally, these prices will change-- they'll either deflate or inflate, depending on who is biting. Those who actually dump a huge load into the eBay listings will receive a code and instructions on how to activate the electronic ticket. Buyers must be registered as a developer with Apple in order to activate it.
But act quick-- there's a good bet Apple will swoop in and slap the listings right off eBay much like it did with the Steve Jobs action figures (ninja and non-ninja) earlier this year. The event itself doesn't take place until June 6 to June 10 at Moscone West in San Francisco, and will be competing directly with E3 2011 which also takes place in the same timeframe, spanning June 7 to June 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Between the two, some game developers may need to take out a second mortgage on the house or sell their underwear on eBay just to pay for both conferences.
Who needs that abuse? And to pay for it? It's out of the Twilight Zone.
Why would you charge people so much money who are trying to develop for your platform, and to make it more attractive? I'm all for choices, so I'm not anti-Apple, but they're so extreme with their heavy-handedness and arrogance, it's going to bite them sooner or later. It's just too much. They make IBM circa 1980 look absolutely humble.
Apple is the best at what it does. The make quality Advertisements that enhance status of Sheeple who use the devices.
There I fixed it.
I'm going to the conference this year. I got my ticket as soon as I got my e-mail. Since I'm getting into developing for iOS, this conference makes total sense. What they are offering for that $1,500 is well worth it. I consider it money well spent.