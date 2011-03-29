Trending

WWDC 2011 Tickets Selling for $5,000 on eBay

By

Missed the 12-hour window to buy tickets to Apple's WWDC 2011? You're in luck, as several auctions are underway over on eBay.

In 2010, it took only eight days for the tickets to Apple's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) to sell out. This year, each $1,599 ticket sold out within the first 12 hours despite rumors of a focus on Mac OS X Lion and the next-gen iOS software. There's even talk that the iPhone 5 won't make an appearance until June 2012, yet tickets sold out quicker than the time it takes to grow a crop of Spinach in Farmville.

But for those who missed the 12-hour window to purchase a ticket, several generous auctioneers are now offering their tickets over on eBay-- only seven are listed at the time of this writing. As expected, the ticket prices are incredibly over-inflated, ranging from $1,950-- which isn't too bad considering the original ticket price-- to an insane $4,999.99 with free shipping.

Naturally, these prices will change-- they'll either deflate or inflate, depending on who is biting. Those who actually dump a huge load into the eBay listings will receive a code and instructions on how to activate the electronic ticket. Buyers must be registered as a developer with Apple in order to activate it.

But act quick-- there's a good bet Apple will swoop in and slap the listings right off eBay much like it did with the Steve Jobs action figures (ninja and non-ninja) earlier this year. The event itself doesn't take place until June 6 to June 10 at Moscone West in San Francisco, and will be competing directly with E3 2011 which also takes place in the same timeframe, spanning June 7 to June 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Between the two, some game developers may need to take out a second mortgage on the house or sell their underwear on eBay just to pay for both conferences.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • HavoCnMe 30 March 2011 03:22
    Really! C'mon. $5,000 for them to showcase a handful of products. I got an idea, give me $5,000 and I'll stop trolling ALL Apple news.
    Reply
  • ta152h 30 March 2011 03:28
    $1599 for the privilege of spending a day with a room full of weird, hipsters, talking about the ecosystem of overpriced hardware, and how to develop software for the hippies that buy this hardware?

    Who needs that abuse? And to pay for it? It's out of the Twilight Zone.

    Why would you charge people so much money who are trying to develop for your platform, and to make it more attractive? I'm all for choices, so I'm not anti-Apple, but they're so extreme with their heavy-handedness and arrogance, it's going to bite them sooner or later. It's just too much. They make IBM circa 1980 look absolutely humble.
    Reply
  • omnimodis78 30 March 2011 03:54
    Can someone please tell me what's the big deal with Apple? I'm not interested in bashing or praising them, I'm just wondering (as a non-Apple owner), what's the big deal about this company? I'm serious...
    Reply
  • chaoski 30 March 2011 03:59
    omnimodis78Can someone please tell me what's the big deal with Apple? I'm not interested in bashing or praising them, I'm just wondering (as a non-Apple owner), what's the big deal about this company? I'm serious...
    hype

    NOTHING else
    Reply
  • tramit 30 March 2011 04:20
    A successful hype that makes money on it is more like it. Other companies probably wish they could do this.
    Reply
  • zonico 30 March 2011 04:25
    Apple is the best at what it does. The make quality products that enhance lives of people who use the devices. Plain and Simple. Oh and also Apple iOS developers made over 4 billions dollars in App sales last year... That says alot about apple, and how they are providing opportunity. If anything the tickets should be 10,000 dollars.
    Reply
  • dalethepcman 30 March 2011 04:59
    Apple is the best at what it does. The make quality products that enhance lives of people who use the devices.

    Apple is the best at what it does. The make quality Advertisements that enhance status of Sheeple who use the devices.

    There I fixed it.
    Reply
  • 30 March 2011 05:46
    Apple is such a joke of a company. Can't wait for them to fold up and die.

    http://bit.ly/dI3hcF
    Reply
  • ericburnby 30 March 2011 05:59
    As usual the idiots are out in full force.

    I'm going to the conference this year. I got my ticket as soon as I got my e-mail. Since I'm getting into developing for iOS, this conference makes total sense. What they are offering for that $1,500 is well worth it. I consider it money well spent.
    Reply
  • zerapio 30 March 2011 06:01
    I don't get those farmville references...
    Reply