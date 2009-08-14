Trending

QuakeCon: Rage Coming to iPhone, Seven More

John Carkack laid out the iPhone roadmap, announcing eight current and future titles...including a Rage-themed game.

For old school gamers--and possibly a new generation of PC gamers as well--QuakeCon is causing quite a buzz, especially with the release of the new Rage trailer. While many believe that the event's days are numbered, its still thrilling to see new id Software-based titles make their debut, or plans for upcoming games bust into the gaming press.

Just recently, id Software released three games for the iPhone: Wolfenstein 3D, Doom Resurrection, and Wolfenstein RPG. Whereas the first title is a revamped port of the original PC classic, the latter two are new installments and prove that id Mobile and Apple's iPhone and iPod touch is a perfect match. Additionally, Wolfenstein RPG is an excellent game, taking the Wolfenstein environment and implimenting the turn-by-turn gameplay scheme found in Doom RPG, and Orcs and Elves.

According to Kotaku, id Software's mastermind John Carmack said during the press conference that the developer is working on three lines of iPhone games: the classic line, the role-playing line, and those games that are built from the ground up. Wolfenstein 3D falls into the "classics" category, and next up in line is a port of Doom Classic (3D) which will support local Wi-Fi multiplayer. He said that future classics in the works are Quake II, Quake Arena, and Doom 3.

As for the new line of games built from the ground up, Carmack said that there will be a Rage-themed game, possibly a racer. He also professed his belief that the Rage game engine--id Tech 5--can actually run on the iPhone 3GS. All in all, id Software has eight iPhone titles on the schedule, either already published or on the way.

"I would expect an iPhone title from id every other month and that's going to be neat," he said. Based on Carmack's press conference address, currently there's no word if Quake and Doom II will appear on the iPhone thereafter.

  • griffed88 15 August 2009 03:30
    sweet, more reason for me to get an ipod touch
  • theblade 15 August 2009 03:46
    Now I now why the iPhones explode, is just a special efect to add realism to the rocket launcher!
  • Sushi Warrior 15 August 2009 03:53
    They better port this to Zune HD.
  • zerapio 15 August 2009 04:00
    While many believe that the event's days are numbered...
    Can you please elaborate on this?
  • Zoonie 15 August 2009 04:40
    If this doesn't show John Carmack's weird love for iPhone then I don't know what will.

    He is a great game producer/coder, but that doesn't make him the know-it-all of the industry. The iPhone is a nice thing to take out of your pocket to play Track n Field with your friends on the train, but it will NEVER be a serious gaming machine.

    WE NEED OUR BUTTONS, JOHN!
  • mickey21 15 August 2009 07:23
    Days are numbered??? I thought the same thing as zerapio... Why do many believe the event's days are numbered? Well, other than the fact that the days of the event are actually numbered, both on a calendar and limited to the 4-5 days most people participate in it... When will we completely tire of meeting new people amongst the guise of playing games wrapped within the guise of business marketing BS...?
  • joshthor 15 August 2009 07:23
    ZoonieIf this doesn't show John Carmack's weird love for iPhone then I don't know what will.He is a great game producer/coder, but that doesn't make him the know-it-all of the industry. The iPhone is a nice thing to take out of your pocket to play Track n Field with your friends on the train, but it will NEVER be a serious gaming machine.WE NEED OUR BUTTONS, JOHN!
    meh. there is a reason why its good to choose an iphone as a platform. no one wants to grab thier cell phone, mp3, camera, AND ds/ps3 when they are taking the bus or carpool to school or work. they wanna grab a freakin iphone and leave. sure, it sounds like a commercial but handheld consoles arent serious gaming machines anyway. they are crap systems with even worse games. they are there to kill the time in transit.
  • downer88 15 August 2009 14:49
    So they can put id-Tech 5 on a phone, but not PS3?
  • yadz 15 August 2009 15:40
    downer88So they can put id-Tech 5 on a phone, but not PS3?apparently yes, instead of being interested in a serious gaming console, they're interested in some exploding Phone, well goodluck.
  • CChick 15 August 2009 23:26
    His didnt explode yet.

    Just wait until his igarbage explode in his hands, then he will "finally" realized that iGarbage is ... yeah, garbage.
