VIDEO: An HD Tour of the Space Station

Ever wonder what it's like on the International Space Station? The whole zero gravity experience just sounds so intriguing. How do they pee? How do they shower?

The video below doesn't answer my hygiene or bathroom related queries but it does show us all the gear, where they store their cargo and all the different modules (Japanese, Russian). Perhaps most importantly, we get to see all the different guys working up there.

Just as an aside, did anyone else watch the entire 7-minutes and start out thinking, "Wow, he's floating! That looks so fun!" but end up thinking, "Ugh, it's already gotten old and I'm not even the one awkwardly trying to stop myself from accidentally exiting the frame"?

13 Comments
  • homerhellboy223 10 February 2010 01:12
    wow, I'll bet these guys' legs are worthless when they get back on earth.
  • jurassic1024 10 February 2010 01:35
    nah, they have somewhere to exercise/workout.
  • Kryan 10 February 2010 01:44
    is it just me or does it all look a bit...messy in there? :P

    also...i'm not superman, but those guys...they got a little bit of tummy...no? i mean, so do i...but wouldnt an astronaut be a little more...buff?

    lol

    anyways, very nice camera lenses there too :P
  • scorc25 10 February 2010 02:44
    seems like there would be alot to bump your head on...
  • sandmanwn 10 February 2010 03:01
    Poor guy, he will have to do this all over again in a week or so with Discovery carrying up a new module yesterday.
  • danimal_the_animal 10 February 2010 03:28
    The space shuttle is over 30 years old.

    Would i drive a 30 year old car?

    HECK NO!

    Where are the new shuttles? or is NASA to CHEAP to replace?
  • socrates047 10 February 2010 04:22
    wow i guess they did build something with the millions of dollars that NASA gets, I think this video was over due. lol
  • kikireeki 10 February 2010 05:21
    Thank god I don't live there!
  • Parsian 10 February 2010 10:39
    man it was so overwhelmingly disorganized!!! i got sick of the chaos up there... Every thing seems to be just connected without having organization in mind :D
  • leo2kp 10 February 2010 18:26
    Socrates, I think they get billions of dollars, and there have been countless other videos like that. Maybe not a tour of every module, but definitely a lot of footage of the station. And you can see it from Earth lol.
