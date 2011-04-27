15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

LG Optimus 2X

Challenger: LG Optimus 2X (aka T-Mobile G2x)

Processor: Nvidia Tegra 2, dual-core 1 GHz

Screen Size: 4-inch 480x800

iPhone Threat Level: Orange

The Optimus 2X was actually the world’s first dual-core smartphone and was just released for T-Mobile as the G2x. It features many of the same specs as the Atrix 4G, including a nearly identical processor. The reason the G2x is a bigger threat that the Atrix is because of the 4G network it’s on, its sleeker design, and pure Android interface that isn't bogged down by a hit-or-miss manufacturer UI layer.

T-Mobile’s 4G HSPA+ network is far faster than AT&T’s. On top of that, the G2x is not only compatible with AT&T’s HSPA+ network, but most European carriers as well, making it an excellent world phone...which happens to be another possible iPhone 5 feature. Unlike the Atrix, the G2x has an attractive and compact design, nearly as thin as the iPhone 4.

Perhaps most importantly is the G2x’s unadulterated Android interface. Unlike the Atrix, which occasionally lags due to un-optimized and resource heavy animations and transitions, the G2x offers a vanilla Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) experience just as smooth as Apple’s iOS.