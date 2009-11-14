DiamonDisc DVDs Last 1,000 Years

Start-up company Cranberry LLC claims that its DiamonDisc DVD can last up to 1,000 years. That's good news considering that current DVD media--those that are burned on home PCs--only last roughly 2 to 5 years. Cranberry claims it can now make it easier to store photos, music, and other data without having to worry about corruption.



"The Cranberry DiamonDisc has no adhesive layers, dye layer or reflective layer to deteriorate," the company said. "A high-intensity laser physically etches your information into the diamond-like surface of our synthetic stone disc. No other layer is needed."



According to Cranberry, the format still remains the same: 4.7 GB of storage--the company merely changed the materials and construction of the physical disk. The disc doesn't even feature a silver or gold reflective layer, leaving it somewhat transparent. In fact, it can withstand heat up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit and ultraviolet rays.



Unfortunately, Cranberry's DiamonDisc isn't cheap: a single 4.7 GB disk will cost consumers $34.95. For those that need two or more, the price drops down to $29.95 each. Still, the discs come with free software that "easily" sends the consumer's files to Cranberry to be etched into the discs. The finished discs will then be sent to the consumer via mail.

It would probably be a good idea to not send off warez for storing.

