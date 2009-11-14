Trending

DiamonDisc DVDs Last 1,000 Years

Although the DiamonDisc DVD may last for 1,000 years, they're not exactly cheap.

Start-up company Cranberry LLC claims that its DiamonDisc DVD can last up to 1,000 years. That's good news considering that current DVD media--those that are burned on home PCs--only last roughly 2 to 5 years. Cranberry claims it can now make it easier to store photos, music, and other data without having to worry about corruption.

"The Cranberry DiamonDisc has no adhesive layers, dye layer or reflective layer to deteriorate," the company said. "A high-intensity laser physically etches your information into the diamond-like surface of our synthetic stone disc. No other layer is needed."

According to Cranberry, the format still remains the same: 4.7 GB of storage--the company merely changed the materials and construction of the physical disk. The disc doesn't even feature a silver or gold reflective layer, leaving it somewhat transparent. In fact, it can withstand heat up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit and ultraviolet rays.

Unfortunately, Cranberry's DiamonDisc isn't cheap: a single 4.7 GB disk will cost consumers $34.95. For those that need two or more, the price drops down to $29.95 each. Still, the discs come with free software that "easily" sends the consumer's files to Cranberry to be etched into the discs. The finished discs will then be sent to the consumer via mail.

It would probably be a good idea to not send off warez for storing.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ubernoobie 14 November 2009 06:06
    no thanks, 35 dollars a disk is like a cheap flash drive
  • goodguy713 14 November 2009 06:20
    i think the world would end before that ! only thing watching them would be aliens or roaches.. lol
  • backin5 14 November 2009 06:27
    Considering the fact that hard-drives come in Terabytes these days, shouldn't they spend their efforts on a larger capacity media?

    Though it would be nice if software, games, music and movies came on durable media. Especially considering the fact that making backups of your legally purchased discs has been made illegal by greedy corporates who want you to buy another copy if your disc should ever fail.
  • maigo 14 November 2009 06:32
    sounds like a good deal to me, assuming it actually has more than 50 years of shelf life. I might even get my gold plated punch cards converted
  • lashabane 14 November 2009 06:37
    ...physically etches your information into the...stone disc

    We're back to etching things in stone?

    "Hey Moses! Bring me those tablets and a chisel!"
  • 14 November 2009 06:38
    But hey didn't they say that when the first DVD's or CD's came out?? They were going to last 100+years?? Maybe this will be the same thing but hey they will have your money. Like the remark above storage is huge nowadays. For backing up? Splitting up huge files, to get on 4.7G parts. When you want to restore these files 10 years later you wont be able to find the decompressor anymore or file stitcher. Even if you put the program on the backup itself it won't run under the OS you will use then.
  • Shadow703793 14 November 2009 07:31
    lashabaneWe're back to etching things in stone?"Hey Moses! Bring me those tablets and a chisel!"No. It should read: "Hey Moses! Bring me those diamond disks and a laser!" :lol:
  • Shadow703793 14 November 2009 07:33
    What's Twitter? /sarcasm

    I don't think I want to follow you tweeting :P
  • Honis 14 November 2009 07:44
    Shadow703793What's Twitter? /sarcasmI don't think I want to follow you tweetingThink of all the spelling and grammatical errors!


    Cool media! It definatly has its uses in the industrial sector to replace arcane tape backups.
  • nonxcarbonx 14 November 2009 07:46
    They last 1000 years?

    So does a whopper.
