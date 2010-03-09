Cartman, Lady GaGa Sing Pokerface in Rock Band

Seriously, this is happening. Harmonix said, "… a four pack of songs from pop sensation Lady Gaga, as well as a special Lady Gaga cover by Comedy Central’s South Park's own Eric Cartman."
For those of you who have no idea what we're getting so worked up about, check out the clip below. Feel free to tune out at about 1:15 as the video transitions into the dance remix of Poker Face around then.
I've also included a clip of Christopher Walken reading the lyrics to Poker Face out loud, just because I can. You can thank me later!
The Lady GaGa and Cartman tracks will be available next week.
These clips are awesome. They should have Cartman singing the whole song, so I can play it on my car stereo.
But Christopher Walken is the tits so this is probably still probably the best post I've written all day!!
i can send you the whole song if you pm me your email address