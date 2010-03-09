Trending

Cartman, Lady GaGa Sing Pokerface in Rock Band

By

Harmonix and MTV today announced that Lady GaGa will be making her Rock Band debut next week. Nice and all but Lady GaGa+RockBand doesn't exactly equal breaking news. So what would make her debut breaking news? Oh, just Cartman.

Seriously, this is happening. Harmonix said, "… a four pack of songs from pop sensation Lady Gaga, as well as a special Lady Gaga cover by Comedy Central’s South Park's own Eric Cartman."

For those of you who have no idea what we're getting so worked up about, check out the clip below. Feel free to tune out at about 1:15 as the video transitions into the dance remix of Poker Face around then.

I've also included a clip of Christopher Walken reading the lyrics to Poker Face out loud, just because I can. You can thank me later!

The Lady GaGa and Cartman tracks will be available next week.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sliem 10 March 2010 01:33
    LOL, That guy is awesome (Mr. Walken)!
    Reply
  • night_wolf_in 10 March 2010 01:35
    south park is the best comedy ever. :D
    Reply
  • jojesa 10 March 2010 01:42
    LMAO
    These clips are awesome. They should have Cartman singing the whole song, so I can play it on my car stereo.
    Reply
  • victomofreality 10 March 2010 02:01
    I
    Reply
  • babybeluga 10 March 2010 02:38
    Anything that has to do with Lady GaGa makes me want to shoot myself in the face.
    Reply
  • shin0bi272 10 March 2010 02:53
    Is "lady" gaga's 15 min of fame up yet? I mean seriously she cant even sing that well let alone the hyper left political stance she has.
    Reply
  • phantomtrooper 10 March 2010 03:02
    lol the that christopher walken clip is hilarious
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 10 March 2010 03:08
    Shin0bi272Is "lady" gaga's 15 min of fame up yet? I mean seriously she cant even sing that well let alone the hyper left political stance she has.
    But Christopher Walken is the tits so this is probably still probably the best post I've written all day!!
    Reply
  • dj1001 10 March 2010 03:08
    jojesaLMAOThese clips are awesome. They should have Cartman singing the whole song, so I can play it on my car stereo.
    i can send you the whole song if you pm me your email address
    Reply
  • stevesauce 10 March 2010 03:08
    dont hate, Lady Gaga is sexy as hell
    Reply