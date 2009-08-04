Trending

Apple Tries to Silence Owner of Exploding iPod

We've all heard about iPods and even iPhones overheating. What most of us don't know that it appears Apple tries to keep these kinds of occurrences on the down low.

Recently, an iPod belonging to an 11-year-old Liverpudlian girl was dropped. The Times Online reports that the girl's father, Ken Stanborough, dropped the device, which then emitted a hissing noise. Stanborough picked up the device and, upon feeling the iPod getting hotter in his hand, threw it out into the back yard where within 30 seconds, the device "popped" and jumped 10 feet into the air in a puff of smoke.

When Stanborough's attempts to obtain a refund from his retailer failed, he contacted Apple who replied with a letter outlining what Apple claims is "standard practice." The Times Online reports that the Cupertino-based company sent a letter to Mr. Stanborough denying liability but offering a full refund.

However, the letter also said that in accepting the money, Mr. Stanborough was agreeing to "keep the terms and existence of this settlement agreement completely confidential." The letter went on to say that any breach of confidentiality "may result in Apple seeking injunctive relief, damages and legal costs against the defaulting persons or parties."

Stanborough refused Apple's offer, but it does make you wonder how many customers out there accepted the offer of a refund in exchange for silence. Given the choice, what would you do? Take the money and run or reserve your right to talk about your exploding iPod? Let us know in the comments below!

  • aracheb 05 August 2009 01:17
    doesn't amaze me..

    apple and it fidel castro complex.

  • d_kuhn 05 August 2009 01:21
    Those sort of gag orders are pretty standard... nobody like bad publicity.

    HOWEVER, in the case of a device that could cause injury if it malfunctions in this manner... I think Apple is looking for even more problems if a lawyer can prove they tried to hush up a problem and someone got injured as a result.

    Dangerous line to walk Apple.
  • 05 August 2009 01:23
    I'd either take the money and buy a zune, or post about it happening and then buy a zune.

    But then, I bought a zune, and it doesn't explode...
  • vaderseven 05 August 2009 01:27
    Why not talk about it THEN accept the terms.
  • ca87 05 August 2009 01:27
    What did Mr. Stanborough do after refusing the money.............?
  • duckmanx88 05 August 2009 01:29
    its dangerous to not let news sources know about this. could be a very rare defect that needs to be addressed. What if the father had kept it in his hand? Or if the girl was around and put the ipod to her ear to listen to the hissing noise.
  • Jazzmain 05 August 2009 01:29
    Hilter and Apple have something in common. They both like white and think they're the best.
  • doc70 05 August 2009 01:30
    good title... maybe they should give them another one, this time with better luck in finding it's target...lol
  • spanspace 05 August 2009 01:30
    I'd like to see Tomshardware obtain the model and version of the ipod that blew up and try to duplicate the experience on video. Apple needs to be knocked off its high horse.
  • 05 August 2009 01:31
    This is why I would not waste my money on apple products. They are worthless. I still cannot figure out the whole Ipod, Itouch craze. I mean my cell has a built in MP3 player and it has a 3.5mm port so I hook it up to my truck or computer speakers. As far as all these Apps, most seem quiet stupid. And if you want to play games, get a handheld like PSP. I think I am going to submit the Icrush app to the app store. It will be the coolest app ever. I will give people step by step instructions on how to crush there iphone. And as you crush it, it will make an aswesome breaking sound.
