2018 Ford F-150 Sports Slick New Design, Built-in 4G

The F-150 has been America's most popular truck since 1977, selling an average of more than one a minute over the last 5 years. So how is Ford supposed to make it better?

By adding even sharper styling on front and back, smarter tech, higher towing capacity and a brand new diesel model -- the first ever for an F-150.

In Ford’s press photos, the F-150 with its new sport package looks especially good in red paired with its color-matched painted grill, although for those you who like a little sparkle, there’s still a shiny chrome option too.

Available engines include the standard 3.3-liter V6 with direct injection, 2.7-liter Ecoboost with 10-speed automatic transmission, the new 3.0-liter Power Stroke Diesel engine and a massive 5.0-litre V8. Ford has yet to release exact torque and horsepower numbers for all of its engine, although the company says the new F-150 will have highest max towing capacity ever.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

On the tech side, things get pretty interesting as Ford is adding built-in 4G LTE and Wi-fi to F-150 for the first time, along with adaptive cruise control and pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, which are both also firsts for a full-size truck.

And, as with all recent Fords, the F-150 comes with the company’s Sync 3 infotainment system, which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The F-150 even has a new B&O Play audio system, and 360-degree cam tech to help you park and navigate tight spaces easier.

On the subject of fuel economy, Ford hasn’t provided specific MPG figures. However, the F-150 does feature class-first automatic engine start/stop across the entire range. But if you’re really concerned about efficiency, you may want to wait until 2020, when Ford is scheduled to release a hybrid version of the F-150.

The new 2018 F-150 will produced in Michigan at Ford's Dearborn truck plant, and will be available starting sometime in the fall.