How to use Disney Plus: Tips, tricks and instructions

How to get Disney Plus on your TV

Actually getting Disney Plus on your TV

It's pretty easy to get Disney Plus up on your TV, but we can help if you're hitting a wall. First off, the easiest way to watch Disney Plus on your TV is to download the app for your smart TV.

One trick you might want to do for this process, to make it go smoother, is to first install Disney Plus on your phone ( iOS | Google Play ) . At home, I've seen that you can automatically sign into Disney Plus apps on a TV or connected device if you're signed into Disney Plus app on your phone already.

For example, I've got an LG smart TV at home, and I hit the app menu button on my remote, selected the app store and searched for Disney Plus. Once I found it, I selected Install, and I was on my way.

We've also got instructions, straight from Samsung itself , for how to get an app downloaded on Samsung Smart TVs.

How to get Disney Plus on a Samsung Smart TV

On your Samsung Smart TV's home screen, select Apps. Select Search in the top right corner. Type in Disney Plus, and select it from the results. Select Install.