You could win an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 — but there's a big catch

If you've been struggling to find an Nvidia GeForce TX 3090, or can't afford it, then Nvidia might be able to help you out. It's prepared to give you one for free, as long as you're attending its upcoming conference.

As announced by Nvidia's GTC Twitter account , the company is giving away several of its hugely powerful graphics cards to lucky winners. But there are some major limitations on who can apply.

For the main giveaway, you need to be a student or recent graduate attending Nvidia's GTC conference, which is taking place both in San Jose, California and online between March 21 and March 24. To qualify, you need to attend three different live talks during the event, then provide some feedback on your conference experience along with your personal details, before March 25. You'll then be entered into the prize draw if you've completed these steps properly.

(Image credit: PC Watch)

If you live in Japan, then you get slightly different terms. You still need to be a GTC 2022 attendee, but all you need to do after that is fill in the entry form. There's only one card on offer in this giveaway, but it's even more exclusive as it will also be signed by Jason Huang, Nvidia's CEO, making it extra valuable among PC component geeks.

If the GeForce 3090 just won't cut it for you, then the RTX 3090 Ti is rumored to launch by the end of the month. This card takes the already mighty performance of the base 3090 to another level, and will likely be just as hard to find in stock. Be sure to check our where to buy GeFroce RTX 3080 restock tracker for the latest updates on where to buy Nvidia's current most-powerful card, and we'll fill you in when we have details of where to find the RTX 3090 GPUs when we can.