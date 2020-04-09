Where to buy hand soap: These retailers still have stock

Frequently washing your hands remains one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Rigorously scrubbing your hands with soap creates a lather, which has been proven to kill the virus.

So you might be wondering where to buy hand soap online. Fortunately, buying hand soap online isn't as difficult. Yes, a lot of retailers are running low on stock, but others are doing an excellent job of keeping their inventory fresh.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. It goes without saying, you should dry them off with a clean towel or air dry them. If soap and water aren't available, the CDC recommends using hand sanitizer. (Make sure to check out our guide on where to buy hand sanitizer if you're running low on stock). Otherwise, here are all the retailers where to buy hand soap.

Where to buy hand soap

