Where to buy AirPods Max — latest stock updates

It looks like a lot of people want to know where to buy the AirPods Max. With the holidays rapidly approaching, Apple's first over-ear headphones are available for pre-order. Announced earlier this week, the $549 headphones will ship on December 15.

However, despite their high price, Apple's luxury headphones are quickly selling out. The Apple Store is seeing from 12- to 14-week wait times for select colors of the AirPods Max pushing their delivery well beyond the first month of 2021. Fortunately, there are other options beyond the Apple Store. So if you're wondering where to buy the AirPods Max, here are all the retailers you can turn to.

Where to buy AirPods Max

AirPods Max: for $549 @ Apple

The newly announced AirPods Max are Apple's premium retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to place sounds around you to deliver a surround sound experience. There's a 12- to 14-week wait time for them. Optional Tip: if you opt to have them engraved, you can shorten the wait time by 2 weeks.

AirPods Max: for $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the first major retailers to launch their AirPods Max product page. They're currently not in stock, but you can sign up to be notified when they're available for purchase.

AirPods Max: $549 @ Target

Target has already sold out of its AirPods Max pre-orders. However, the pink models are marked as "coming soon."