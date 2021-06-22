This Segway Prime Day deal takes $60 off this electric scooter for kids

Electric scooters for kids are a great way to make sure your child doesn't spend the summer glued to a TV. Segway makes some of the best scooters for adults as well as children, so it's worth checking out their sales, like this Prime Day deal for the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E10 for $169 — that's $60 less than its regular price.

Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E10: was $229, now $169 @ Amazon

The Zing E10 is meant for children from 4'3''-5'3''(130–160 cm), and can accommodate a max weight of 132 pounds. It can reach speeds of up to 10 miles per hour and has a range of 6.3 miles. View Deal

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter Zing E10 is on our list of the best electric scooters for kids for a few reasons. For starters, it's made by Segway, a well-respected name in the scooter industry. The Zing E10 has a 150 Watt motor that can propel your child up to 10 miles per hour, and has a range of around 6 miles — mileage varies depending on such things as terrain and the size of your kid.

The Zing E10 can also fold up, making it easier to store and to carry around. We also really like the design of the Zing E10 - its battery is integrated into the chassis, there's a front shock absorber, and it has some neat blue accents. Even cooler are some ambient lights that make the scooter glow — and make your kid easier to see in dim conditions.

If you're looking for a Prime Day deal on an electric scooter for your kid, this is one to hop on.

