This long-lost Star Wars show is coming back — and it's headed for Disney Plus

Star Wars Detours, the unaired Star Wars animated spoof show, could make a surprise comeback next month on Disney Plus.

According to rumors (via CinemaBlend), Disney is planning to release the series exclusively on its streaming platform as a surprise Star Wars Day (aka May 4) treat. This will surely delight fans, most of whom had probably long ago given up on the series ever seeing the light of day.

For the unaware, Star Wars Detours was an animated comedy series set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It was the result of a collaboration between George Lucas and Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich and promised to take a loving swipe at all things Star Wars.

The show boasted a solid voice cast, with Joel McHale, Cree Summer, Seth MacFarlane, Donald Faison, and even Weird Al Yankovic lending their vocal cords to the project. Star Wars legends Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams were even set to reprise their roles as C-3PO and Lando Calrissian as well.

Nor was it canceled in pre-production, either: a trailer was debuted alongside the show's announcement in 2012 and it’s believed that two complete seasons currently exist. That would tie in with the details in this rumor, which states that 52 completed episodes will drop on Disney Plus at once.

The show’s demise came as a result of Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, with the House of Mouse shelving the show in favor of its own plans for the Star Wars franchise — which seemingly didn’t involve a spoof series.

Fans have long held onto the hope that the series might one day be shown, and the renewal of the Detours trademark in 2018 suggested that Disney wasn’t fully done with it.

Disney originally took quite a hardline approach to non-mainline Star Wars projects, taking the extended universe novels and series out of canon and canceling the greatly anticipated video game Star Wars: 1313 in the wake of its purchase of the IP.

However, in recent years the company’s stance on Star Wars’ often colorful past appears to have softened; for instance, series such as Star Wars: Ewoks and the two live-action Ewok-focused movies have been added to Disney Plus in recent weeks. The resurrection of Star Wars Detours would further prove that Disney is loosening its grip on the franchise, at least a little bit.

It’s worth noting that for now this is just a rumor and there’s every possibility that Star Wars Detours never sees the light of day. However if true, fans of a galaxy far far away will have a new (but also old) show to devour next month.