Stimulus check 2 could be cut to $1,000 — but there’s good news for families

Stimulus check 2 could be smaller than the first check, slashing the $1,200 payment size proposed in the HEALS Act to $1,000 per each eligible American.

During stimulus check 2 negotiations on Thursday, a group of Republican Senators suggested the stimulus check 2 amount be lowered to $1,000 from $1,200 in a new bill. The plan, brought forth by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Steve Daines, (R-Mont.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), proposes dependents be eligible for the full $1,000, too.

The HEALS Act framework calls for $500 per dependent in qualifying households, so this change could benefit larger families in need of financial aid due to the ongoing pandemic.

For example, a qualifying family of four could receive $4,000 with Thursday's bill. That's $600 more than the same family should have received from the first stimulus check under the CARES Act.

Whether the second stimulus check is lowered to $1,000 won't be decided until lawmakers can come to an agreement on an economic aid package. Several reports say the Senate is at odds over what — if any — stimulus package it should pass. The guidelines for direct payments and enhanced federal unemployment benefits are key points of contention.

The bill for smaller stimulus checks comes a day after President Trump said direct payments to Americans could be larger during an interview in Texas with Yourbasin.

"We’re going to see it may go higher than that actually," said Trump when asked if a stimulus check 2 amount of $1,200 is enough.

With conflicting messages coming from lawmakers, there's no way to know what stimulus check 2 will look like until it's enacted. For now, the HEALS Act calculator lets you determine your stimulus check 2 eligibility. If you meet the stimulus check 2 criteria, the calculator will let you know how much money to expect if the HEALS Act is passed in its current form.

Haven’t received your first stimulus check? If you believe you’re eligible, go to the IRS’s Get My Payment app to check the status. You can also set up stimulus check notifications with the USPS’s Informed Delivery tool, which tells you when your check or stimulus check debit card is left in your mailbox.

You can even try the IRS stimulus check phone number if you’re still having trouble. Representatives may be able to help you with stimulus check status questions, although they probably will not have any information about the possible second round.