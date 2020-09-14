Second stimulus check isn't dead yet — here's the possible date

Although stimulus check 2 has been tabled in recent coronavirus relief negotiations, there's still a chance another round of $1,200 direct payments could come to low-earning Americans before the end of this year.

In fact, if Congress can agree on a bill by September 30, which is the annual government budget deadline, a second stimulus check could be distributed in mid-October.

Everything else you need to know about stimulus check 2

Stimulus check 2 date: Here's when you could get a direct payment

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (via AS,) should the Senate pass a bill that includes a stimulus check 2 amount on September 30, President Trump could sign it as early as October 2.

With the infrastructure of the first stimulus check still in place, the second one would start reaching eligible taxpayers by the week of October 12.

Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have also agreed to avoid a government shutdown with a short-term spending bill if the parties are still at odds come the end of the month.

Pelosi and Mnuchin's apparent cooperation on government spending could be a good sign for stimulus spending. White House, GOP and Democratic leaders have disagreed over how much relief money is needed for over a month.

With the Senate and House back in session, Congress is expected to get to work on a stimulus bill that satisfies the demands of both parties.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's $500 billion bill didn't receive enough support to pass, which means more spending will likely be needed for the necessary bipartisan votes.

That bill did not include stimulus checks, either. With negotiators on each side — including President Trump — in favor of another round of direct payments, we could see it included in upcoming legislation.