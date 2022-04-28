Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has this weird camera quirk

Your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may take better or worse photos and video than other Galaxy S22 Ultras, and for a reason you can't control: the chipset.

According to the camera testers at DxOMark, the camera performance of the U.S. Galaxy S22 Ultra model and the international model is subtly different. Both handsets end up with the same overall score and position on the leaderboard, but it's interesting to see that this difference exists in their photo, zoom and video abilities.

In case you need a reminder, the U.S. and Chinese versions of the three Galaxy S22 series phones use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, while the international versions (including the U.K.) get an Exynos 2200 chip. While the camera hardware is the same between these versions, their image processing abilities differ as a result of the different ISPs used by either chip. There's also a slight performance difference, as we discovered when comparing two Galaxy S22 Plus handsets.

Going by DxOMarks' overall scoring, neither phone comes out definitively on top. However, in its scoring breakdown, the Exynos 2200-equipped S22 Ultra performs better in zoom testing, offering more detail and less noise. It's also a touch better at recording video, as its clips contain fewer unwanted artifacts and less noise in low-light shots. On the other hand, the Snapdragon version generally does better when taking regular photos, offering improved lighting and texture to subjects in shot.

While this is interesting, don't take this as enough reason to source a Galaxy S22 model that's not normally available in your country. The differences in performance aren't going to be worth the additional costs of importing. So if you like the sound of any Galaxy S22 model, pick up the ones available locally that we've highlighted in our best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals.

If you're looking for the best Android phones, or the best phones overall, the Galaxy S22 series, and particularly the Ultra, are worth a buy for more than just their cameras. All three phones have excellent displays and strong performance, whether they have Snapdragon or Exynos chips, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra also gets the benefit of a built-in stylus.