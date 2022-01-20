Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date just tipped for February 9 at Unpacked

The launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S22 isn't set in stone yet, and won't be until Samsung makes it official. But a prominent leaker is pointing to a date for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event that squares with previous rumors we've heard.

Leaker Ice Universe posted on the Weibo social network site that Samsung will showcase both the Galaxy S22 lineup and the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets on February 9. Earlier rumors had predicted a February 8 or February 9 date for Samsung Unpacked, so consider this more evidence of the S22's impending launch.

"At 23:00 on February 9, Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Tab S8 series [will be] released," Ice Universe's post reads, according to a rough translation to English from Chinese. That time — Beijing time, according to the post — would be 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, which is when Samsung typically schedules its online events.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Whether the February 9 date is accurate or not, it's very clear that we're close to a launch for Samsung's next flagship phone, which typically shows up during the first three months of the new year. Rumors about the Galaxy S22 have painted a fairly complete picture of the upcoming phones, which is another sign a launch is imminent.

Like last year, we're expecting three different phones under the Galaxy S22 banner, with the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus expected to have slightly smaller screens than last year. They'll also have a different look than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is tipped to look more like one of Samsung's Galaxy Note phablets, right down to the built-in slot for an S Pen.

All Galaxy S22 models should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (at least in the U.S.) and feature some camera improvements, such as a beefier main camera and better optical zoom on the S22 and S22 Plus. The international version of the phone should be powered by Samsung's own new Exynos 2200 chip, complete with AMD graphics. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is due for an improved main sensor on its camera array.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is also rumored to be getting an improved processor — a Snapdragon 888 chipset, in this case — as well as software improvements aimed at boosting the tablet's multitasking capabilities. We're looking at three potential models, with the Galaxy Tab S8 joined by the Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra. The Ultra looks particularly interesting as it's expected to feature a huge 14.6-inch display along with a notch.

Ice Universe's post didn't mention any other potential product releases at the next Samsung Unpacked event, though there's always the possibility of new wireless earbuds or some sort of other accessory. For now, we'll be waiting for Samsung to issue invitations to the event, which should arrive shortly if the rumored February 9 date is legit.

Be sure to bookmark our Galaxy S22 hub for more info as the launch approaches.