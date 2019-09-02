PAX West 2019: Schedule, Panels, Top Games, And Latest News

AUGUST 28: Steve Aoki performs a concert hosted by NetEase Games to celebrate the launch of its first mobile game in the West, Speedy Ninja during PAX at Showbox Sodo on August 28, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.

Pax West 2019 is one of the biggest public gaming conventions of the year where we get an early look at the hottest indie games, AAA titles and even the best board games coming soon. We'll be getting our hands on the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers and will be spending some more time with Google Stadia , just to name a few highlights. Of course, the biggest draw of the show will be the plethora of indie games showcased at the PAX Rising booth.

Here's everything you need to know about Pax West 2019.

Top Pax West 2019 Stories

Check out our Best of Pax West 2019 roundup for the hottest games we played at the show.

We spoke to Google about why Stadia will succeed, and got our hands on Mortal Kombat 11 running on the streaming service.

CD Projekt Red showed off a whole bunch of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, including new looks at how customization will work. Check it out here.

We got our hands on Marvel's Avengers, which is shaping up to be much more in-depth than its trailers suggest.

Check out our impressions of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne to see what big changes await in Capcom's big expansion to the beloved co-op role-playing game.

Pax West 2019 Panels: what to watch for

PAX has always been known for its incredible panels which can be seen via Twitch . Here are some of the weekend panels you should check out:

Friday

PAX West 2019 Story Time With Gary Whitta - 10 am PST

Penny Arcade Q&A - 11:30 AM PST

Indie Games: Past, Present, and Future - 1:30 PST

Gearbox Main Theatre Show - 1:30 PST

Championing Diverse Voices - 2:30 PST

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase: PAX Edition - 4:30 PST

Saturday

Esports in Schools: Academics and Emerging Programs - 10:00 AM PST

From Bastion to Hades: 10 Years of Supergiant Games - 12:00 PM PST

Game Preservation - Making Classic Titles Accessible - 3:00 PM PST

#BlackTwitter Making Social Media Work for You as a Blerd - 3:30 PM PST

Sunday

Game Designer Breakdown: Dungeons & Dragons - 10:00 AM PST

Penny Arcade Make-a-Strip - 12:00PM PST

Giant Bomb’s Variety Hour with Abby and Jan - 9:00PM PST

Monday

USGamer Presents: The Twisted Timeline of Metal Gear Solid 10:30 AM PST