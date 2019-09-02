PAX West 2019: Schedule, Panels, Top Games, And Latest News

Pax West 2019 is one of the biggest public gaming conventions of the year where we get an early look at the hottest indie games, AAA titles and even the best board games coming soon. We'll be getting our hands on the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers and will be spending some more time with Google Stadia, just to name a few highlights. Of course, the biggest draw of the show will be the plethora of indie games showcased at the PAX Rising booth.
Here's everything you need to know about Pax West 2019.
Top Pax West 2019 Stories
- Check out our Best of Pax West 2019 roundup for the hottest games we played at the show.
- We spoke to Google about why Stadia will succeed, and got our hands on Mortal Kombat 11 running on the streaming service.
- CD Projekt Red showed off a whole bunch of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, including new looks at how customization will work. Check it out here.
- We got our hands on Marvel's Avengers, which is shaping up to be much more in-depth than its trailers suggest.
- Check out our impressions of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne to see what big changes await in Capcom's big expansion to the beloved co-op role-playing game.
Pax West 2019 Panels: what to watch for
PAX has always been known for its incredible panels which can be seen via Twitch. Here are some of the weekend panels you should check out:
Friday
PAX West 2019 Story Time With Gary Whitta - 10 am PST
Penny Arcade Q&A - 11:30 AM PST
Indie Games: Past, Present, and Future - 1:30 PST
Gearbox Main Theatre Show - 1:30 PST
Championing Diverse Voices - 2:30 PST
The Kinda Funny Games Showcase: PAX Edition - 4:30 PST
Saturday
Esports in Schools: Academics and Emerging Programs - 10:00 AM PST
From Bastion to Hades: 10 Years of Supergiant Games - 12:00 PM PST
Game Preservation - Making Classic Titles Accessible - 3:00 PM PST
#BlackTwitter Making Social Media Work for You as a Blerd - 3:30 PM PST
Sunday
Game Designer Breakdown: Dungeons & Dragons - 10:00 AM PST
Penny Arcade Make-a-Strip - 12:00PM PST
Giant Bomb’s Variety Hour with Abby and Jan - 9:00PM PST
Monday
USGamer Presents: The Twisted Timeline of Metal Gear Solid 10:30 AM PST