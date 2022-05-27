Obi-Wan Kenobi early reactions — was it worth the wait?

It’s been 17 years since Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi graced the silver screen, but after all that waiting he’s back. Disney dropped the first two episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus this morning. The only question now is whether the show is actually good or not.

In a surprising move, Disney seemingly didn’t release Obi-Wan screeners to the press . That means there were no advance reviews, and the first people to actually see the show were at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim yesterday afternoon. But now that the first two episodes are available on Disney Plus, the reactions are trickling out.

Here’s what people are saying about Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi early reactions

So far it looks like the reaction to Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is pretty positive. Currently the Rotten Tomatoes Audience score is sitting at 68% (opens in new tab), while IMDB shows a score of 8.9/10 (opens in new tab) for the first two episodes. While we don’t know how many ratings those scores are based on, we can expect those to change over the weekend as more people tune into the series.

Critics seem to have been enjoying the show as well, and have been saying as much over on Twitter.

“Glad they’re releasing two at once, because one is not enough!” say our friends at Total Film (opens in new tab)

First episode over — and wow, what a start to #ObiWan, a very special premier that pulls Obi into the action in a very unexpected way. Glad they’re releasing two at once, because one is not enough! #StarWarsCelebration https://t.co/H9BF6EQhvxMay 27, 2022 See more

Comic Book’s Brandon Davis (opens in new tab) tweeted that the first episode is really surprising, and that he “really enjoyed it in ways [he] wasn’t expecting.”

#ObiWanKenobi’s first episode is really surprising! I really enjoyed it in ways that I wasn’t expecting.Some big character moments and surprising plot lines drive it to set up a really intriguing start. It feels like there’s still so much more to come. pic.twitter.com/7ZmGTRaJ6fMay 27, 2022 See more

Davis later added (opens in new tab), after having seen Episode 2 that Obi-Wan Kenobi is “off to a great start” and that he loved the first two episodes.

Nerdist’s Lee Travis (opens in new tab) also praised Mcgregor as an older Kenobi, especially with his eye acting.

#ObiWanKenobi first reactions ✨ Ewan McGregor brings the emotion as an older Kenobi. His eye acting is next level. The sorrow of the galaxy is center stage and felt everywhere. pic.twitter.com/RIAalz3Ij6May 27, 2022 See more

James Whitbrook (opens in new tab), of io9, proclaimed the series was “good” and a “rare example of modern [Star Wars] leaning on continuity connections that make sense instead of emotional manipulation.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi... is good. It's the rare example of modern SW leaning on continuity connections that make sense instead of emotional manipulation, and it's anchored in a truly incredible performance by Ewan McGregor as a broken, haunted man relearning who he is. I'm impressed! pic.twitter.com/ohIId777L3May 27, 2022 See more

Maggie Lovitt of Wealth of Geeks (opens in new tab) said the first two episodes to be “incredible” and that she was speechless.

The first two episodes of #ObiWan are incredible. I am speechless.May 27, 2022 See more

JoBlo (opens in new tab) has even gone so far as to give Obi-Wan Kenobi a full 10/10, declaring it to be an “absolutely fantastic bridge between the prequels and the original trilogy.”

#ObiWan is 10/10. Absolutely fantastic bridge between the prequels and original trilogy. People are crying in the audience. Full review soon.May 27, 2022 See more

Newsy’s Clayton Sandel (opens in new tab) was equally positive, declaring the show a “masterpiece” and “the best of Star Wars, old and new.”

#ObiWanKenobi is a masterpiece. The best of Star Wars, old and new. Truly next-level. Incredibly cinematic storytelling with so many surprises. It’s going to occupy a very, very special place in the Star Wars pantheon. pic.twitter.com/VXuRqBA2JGMay 27, 2022 See more

Full reviews are still a rarity at the moment, but what’s been published so far seems equally as positive as the Twitter reactions. Decider (opens in new tab) says Obi-Wan Kenobi is a “tense thrill ride that exceeds the hype.” That means the show has got to be absolutely intense, seeing as how much hype has been built for Kenobi.

We at Tom’s Guide still haven’t seen the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi just yet. New episodes dropping in the middle of the night make that rather difficult, especially when we end up with two at once. Both episodes are available to watch now on Disney Plus, with new episodes dropping each week.

Just be sure to stay off Twitter and other social media sites until you’re caught up, as there are already a lot of spoilers out there.