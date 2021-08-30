Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

The Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live stream finds the defending women's singles champ in the #1-seed where she should have been all along, entering the first US Open live steam. Unlike last year's US Open, Osaka is not seeded in the #4 position, and this brings all the expectations along with it.

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova match time The Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live stream is set to start no earlier than 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST today (August 30) Match times are always estimates, though.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The summer was not kind to Osaka, who hasn't survived through to the quarterfinals since March. That said, her first round victory is practically all-but assured, thanks to her 17-2 record in Grand Slam openers.

The two last faced-off at the 2020 Australian Open, in another first-round match. Osaka won that, 6-2 6-4.

But going back to those expectations, in a blog post Osaka noted that "Your life is your own and you shouldn’t value yourself on other people’s standards. I know I give my heart to everything I can and if that’s not good enough for some then my apologies... I can’t burden myself with those expectations anymore... Seeing everything that’s going on in the world I feel like if I wake up in the morning that’s a win. That’s how I’m coming."

This sounds like she's got a fairly clear mind going into the US Open.

Looking down the line, Osaka's biggest threat is Ashleigh Barty, who is returning to competition after an early Olympics elimination in the first round (Osaka got bounced in the third round).

Here's how to watch Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova online:

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

After signing up, you just download and install Express VPN on your laptop, phone or other device and select your home location's servers. Then, just boot up the streaming service of your choice, and enjoy the US Open like you're back home.

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live stream is today (August 30) at around 7 p.m. ET. It's on ESPN2.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN2 and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unlike with Wimbledon, U.K. fans have to stay up late for this one. Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova, which is available on Amazon Prime Video will start no earlier than 12 a.m. BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. It starts at around 7 p.m. ET.

TSN1 should be the channel you're looking for, though additional coverage tonight is on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.