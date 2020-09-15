Massive OnePlus 8T leak just revealed design and full specs

Some big changes are coming to the OnePlus 8T, the expected follow-up to the OnePlus 8 earlier this year. Newly leaked specs suggest super fast charging, a better processor and a design that draws its cues from the budget-minded OnePlus Nord.

Those leaked specs come from Pricebaba, which worked with phone leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka "Onleaks") to publish a fairly complete report on what's coming with the OnePlus 8T. Pricebaba says the information is based on internal schematics.

Probably the biggest change coming to the OnePlus 8T is faster charging. The report says the new phone will support 65W charging, a big jump from the 30W charging in OnePlus' current phones. With the Warp Charge 30T technology in the OnePlus 8, we saw a drained phone get up to 68% after 30 minutes of charging, so we can only imagine what a 65W charger will do with the OnePlus 8T's rumored 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus typically opts for the best processor available in its flagship phones, and that's the Snapdragon 865 Plus, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 865 that shipped in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro this spring. The Snapdragon 865 Plus features a faster core clock speed on its prime CPU and faster graphics rendering. OnePlus plans to augment that with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the OnePlus 8T, according to the specs report.

On the design front, the curved look of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is making way for the flat-edged screen favored by the OnePlus Nord. The 8T will feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That's the refresh rate OnePlus introduced on the OnePlus 8 Pro, as the standard 8 model made do with 90Hz.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Pricebaba)

The camera module, which is moving to the left side of the OnePlus 8T, has more in common with the OnePlus 8, matching that phone's 48MP main sensor and 16MP ultra wide lens. The OnePlus 8T is bumping up the macro lens to 5MP — it was 2MP on the OnePlus 8 — and adding a portrait sensor.

The Pricebaba report doesn't mention a Pro version of the OnePlus 8T. Earlier reports suggested OnePlus would scrap the OnePlus 8T Pro this time around, though leaker Evan Blass recently pointed to leaked handset guides for a number of OnePlus devices including the 8T Pro.

OnePlus usually features two flagship rollouts each year, with the T model of handsets appearing six months after its initial flagship release. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro debuted back in April, so we're right on schedule for a new phone from the upstart phone maker to launch in October.