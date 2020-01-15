Killer Deal: Take $50 off the inexpensive eufy 2K Video Doorbell

If you're looking for a simple and affordable video doorbell, you'll like this deal.

Currently, Amazon has the eufy 2K Video Doorbell on sale for $109.99 . (Click the on-page coupon to see this price). Normally priced at $159.99, that's $50 off its regular price and one of the best smart home deals you can get right now. It's also $10 cheaper than eufy's direct price.

The eufy 2K Video Doorbell is an inexpensive video doorbell that doesn't require a subscription. In our eufy 2K Video Doorbell review, we liked its good video quality and easy-to-use app. Storing videos in the cloud requires a subscription, but the eufy 2K Video Doorbell also has the ability to store videos on the device itself.

The eufy 2K Video Doorbell works with Alexa and Google Assistant and includes a doorbell chime. After setup, you get alerts and can view the doorbell image from any screen with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The device sports a sleek-looking black rectangle design and is easy to install. We found that the video quality of the Eufy Video Doorbell was excellent during both day and night. Daylight video is sharp and clear, making it easy to see who is at the door or if there is someone messing with your car in the driveway.

Sound quality is also good; the voices of those at the door were clear and easily understandable when we listened from the app.

So if you want to know who's at your front door without having invest in a pricey doorbell, the eufy 2K Video Doorbell is an affordable choice.