January sale knocks iPad Air 2020 to record-low price

The iPad Air 2020 is on sale once again at a record-low price you won't want to miss.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $559. That's $40 off and one of the best iPad deals we've seen. In fact, the last time we saw this iPad deal was during Black Friday season.

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale.View Deal

Unfortunately, not all colors are at the $559 price point. At the moment, you can only get rose gold, silver, and sky blue at that price. Green is slightly more expensive at $569 while space grey sits at the top at $597.

The iPad Air 2020 takes our favorite iPad Pro features and puts them in a slightly more affordable tablet. In our iPad Air (2020) review, we found that Apple has upgraded the Air's display in a serious way. It now has the thinner bezels once only available in the iPad Pro. It's also got the blazing fast A14 Bionic CPU seen in the iPhone 12.

It won our Editor's Choice award for a number of reasons, including its 4,262 score on the Geekbench 5 test. That beats the Galaxy Tab S7 (3,074) and the iPad 2020 (2,685). The new iPad Air also put in a solid showing on the Tom's Guide battery test, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes.

It's also superior to the normal iPad thanks to its support for Apple's Magic Keyboard and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil. This enables super easy typing on the iPad Air, bringing it on par with the iPad Pro and all of Apple's modern MacBooks. (Normally priced at $299, the keyboard is on sale for $289 at Amazon).

Make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide for the best sales on Apple products.