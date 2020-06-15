iPhone 12 design allegedly leaked — and it's what we've been waiting for

The iPhone 12's exterior design is expected to be the biggest revamp to the phone's looks since 2017. That's why it's particularly exciting to see all the rumors we've heard so far distilled into a real-life model.

The models in question were shown to the world by JinStore on Twitter (via MacRumors), in the mediums of CAD drawings and metal case molds. Since JinStore is apparently an Australian-based Apple reseller, it's possible that it has obtained whatever schematics that case makers are using to design their third-party iPhone 12 accessories.

The three different case molds are labelled with the three different sizes we've heard are going to be options for the iPhone 12: 5.4 inches (iPhone 12), 6.1 inches (iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro) and 6.7 inches (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

(Image credit: JinStore)

As has been rumored, the iPhone 12 molds feature flat sides and squared-off edges, similar to the iPad Pro 2020. Apple used a similar starting with the iPhone 4 through the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s. But the more recent iPhones, including the iPhone 11, have rounded edges.

(Image credit: JinStore)

The front notch, which contains the selfie camera and Face ID sensors, remains in place. However, it looks like the sides have been trimmed down, giving users a bit more display space. In addition, there is an extra hole above the speaker cutout on the 5.4-inch model. This could reflect some new feature that's only present on the iPhone 12, but our bet is that this is likely a machining error on the part of JinStore.

(Image credit: JinStore)

You can also see on the bottom edge that the Lightning port remains in place. There had been some rumors of Apple dropping its proprietary connector in favor of USB-C, as it has done with the iPad Pro. However, this is no longer the consensus of leakers and analysts, who instead believe the iPhone 13 will be the first portless iPhone.

(Image credit: JinStore)

Looking on the back of the phone on the CAD drawings, we see a square camera bump with three sensors and a flash module. This is confusing since we're expecting two sensors on the standard iPhone 12 models and three sensors plus a LiDAR depth sensor on the 12 Pro models. Potentially we are due more sensors on the basic iPhone 12 than we were expecting, or Apple has changed its plans regarding the LiDAR sensor.

(Image credit: JinStore)

This is one of the big reasons why you should take this leak with a grain of salt. While case makers often get information in advance from phone companies so their accessories are ready in time for a new device launch, they also go by other leaks.

Aside from the exterior details that are fairly well illustrated by JinStore's moulds, the iPhone 12 is rumored to use a new A14 Bionic chipset that will continue Apple's power advantage over similar Android phones. The displays of all four versions of the iPhone 12 will use OLED for brighter and more colorful output, with the iPhone 12 Pro models potentially getting a 120Hz refresh rate.