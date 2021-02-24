Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price, range, solar roof and more

Electric cars are typically packed with tech, but the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 may be the most futuristic model we’ve seen in a long time.

This fully electric, mid-size CUV (crossover SUV) is simply dripping with exciting new features that promise to make it one of the best electric cars yet. We’re talking super-fast charging via an 800v battery, a roof that doubles as a solar panel and the ability to supply juice to smartphones and even other electric cars.

The new car was officially launched February 23 — and it looks stunning. So here’s everything we know so far about the Hyundai Ioniq 5, including its release date, price, specs, range, charging tech, solar roof and more.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 release date varies by country: while it’ll arrive in “selected regions” as early as Spring 2021, it won’t hit the U.K. until the middle of this year. And if you’re in North America, you’ll have to wait until the second half of 2021 to get behind the wheel.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but we do know that the special-edition ‘Project 45’ Ioniq 5 will cost £45,000 – that’s around $63,000. However, the Project 45 will most likely be the most expensive model in the range, so expect the entry-level vehicles to be far cheaper.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 design and interior

(Image credit: Hyundai)

At first glance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks more like a concept than an actual road-going production vehicle — when it was first seen at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show it was in the form of the 45 EV concept.

But while it’s had a few design tweaks since then, it’s retained that eye-catching angular shape that supposedly evokes Hyundai’s first production vehicle, the 1974 Pony.

Don’t worry if that earlier model passed you by, though, because the Ioniq 5 is quite the looker in its own right, thanks to its massive 20-inch wheels, clam-shell hood and pixelated front and rear lights.

Despite its compact appearance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is actually pretty spacious, thanks to its 118-inch wheelbase. Trunk space is also impressively large — you get either 531 or 1600 liters, depending on seat arrangement.

(Image credit: Hyundai)

Speaking of which, the front seats have been made 30% thinner than Hyundai’s standard ones, in order to further increase space, and the rear seats can move forward by 5.2 inches to carry more in the trunk.

What’s more, the center console can also slide, this time by up to 5.5 inches. This has the dual effect of either allowing the rear passengers to access the unit’s storage, USB ports and wireless charging pad or enabling the front occupants to leave from the car’s other side.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 solar roof

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is awash with smart tech — with its solar panel roof chief among them. This optional extra covers most of the top of the car with solar panels, which can then charge the Ioniq 5’s battery as you drive and help extend its range.

It won’t be possible to fully charge the battery using the panel alone, but Hyundai says that in sunny environments it can add up to 2000km per year.

We don’t yet know how much extra the solar roof will set you back, but don’t expect it to be cheap.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery and range

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The Ioniq 5 will come with a choice of two batteries. The smaller 58kWh cell will have a range of up to 125 miles on a single charge, while the larger 72.6kWh unit will be good for 310 miles.

The really good news is that both models have 800V tech that allow for ultra-rapid charging which can take them from 10% to 80% in a mere 18 minutes, so long as it’s plugged into a 350kW charger. This kind of 800V cabling has only previously been found on high-end sports cars such as the Porsche Taycan.

And while 350kW chargers aren’t that common yet, using a 50kW charger will still be able to take you from 10% to 80% in an hour.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 reverse charging

The Ioniq 5 can even charge other electric vehicles — so long as it has at least 15% left in its own battery, it can be plugged into another car to add some juice to it. Once its own levels drop below 15%, it’ll automatically shut off, so you needn’t worry about going too far and leaving yourself stranded.

Admittedly, this car-to-car charging isn’t speedy – it takes place at just 3.6kWh. But we can see it being useful in an emergency.

In fact, the Hyundai Ionic 5’s battery can be used to charge any electric device, which could come in handy for boosting an electric bike, laptop or smartphone. It can even be used to put electricity back into the grid, if that’s supported by your supplier — which could allow you to take charge out of the car when electricity prices are high and recharge the vehicle when they’ve dropped, saving money as you do so.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 interior tech

(Image credit: Hyundai)

All that tech isn’t limited to the outside of the vehicle. Inside the Hyundai Ioniq 5 you get two 12.25-inch screens on the dash, plus a HUD (heads-up display) which gives the driver such vital info as current speed, speed limit and directions on the windshield.

The Ioniq 5 also comes with the newest version of Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car services, which includes features such as the ability to change climate control via smartphone and view charging station info, plus extensive voice recognition options.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 performance

(Image credit: Hyundai)

In addition to coming in two battery sizes, the Ionic 5 will be available in two drivetrains — either AWD (All Wheel Drive) or RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) — for a total of four versions.

The most powerful of them is the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model, which has a combined power of 302bhp and which will cover 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds with a top speed of 115mph. The slowest version is the 58kWh, 167bhp rear-wheel-drive set-up — this will go from 0-62mph in a not-quite-so-nippy 8.5 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 outlook

We expect to get more details on the Hyundai Ionic 5, including full pricing details, over the next few months. We’ll update this article as we get them — and if you’re on the lookout for an electric car you can buy today, check out our list of the best electric cars you can buy now.

More: See the best portable chargers and battery packs