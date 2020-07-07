Hurry! AirPods with Wireless Charging just hit their lowest price ever

The Apple AirPods are a superb pair of wireless headphones, but if their high price has kept you away — Amazon has a cheap AirPods sale you can't miss.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 w/ Wireless Charging Case for $149.98. That's $49 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for the AirPods 2 with the wireless case. (The AirPods with Wired Case are also on sale for $139, but the wireless model is the better value).

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for just $149.98. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's earbuds (with wireless case). They feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip and offer solid audio quality and double the talk time of their predecessor. In our tests, we got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to Solange's latest album, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

If you can afford to spend a bit more, the AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $219. That's only $30 off, but it's their cheapest price ever.

We're rounding up the best July sales all week during Tom's Guide's special Summer Savings event, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.