GGG vs Szeremeta live stream: How to watch online and start time

GGG vs Szeremeta live stream start time The GGG vs Szeremeta main event is expected to start at around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST on Friday, Dec. 18.

The main card starts 3 hours earlier, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST.

It's going to be streamed online on DAZN.

This week's got Friday night fights, with the GGG vs Szeremeta live stream bringing Gennadiy Golovkin back to the ring. He's here to defend his IBF middleweight championship against Kamil Szeremeta, who is being referred to as a "mandatory challenger" which is a long way of passively insulting the guy.

Golovkin (40-1-1) may have 35 KOs to his record, but he didn't exactly leave a strong impression in his wake. GGG's previous opponent, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, tested the champ, and the undefeated Szeremeta (21-0) shouldn't be seen as a cake-walk.

DraftKings has GGG as the massive favorite, at -3335 to Szeremeta's +900. And, yes, if Golovkin somehow loses (he's 38, but this should be a cakewalk), this would be a career-breaking event. But nobody's thinking that happens.

Oh, and this weekend's boxing action doesn't end with GGG vs Szeremeta: Canelo fights Callum Smith on Saturday night.

Here's everything you need to know to get a GGG vs Szeremeta live stream:

How to watch GGG vs Szeremeta live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss GGG vs Szeremeta or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

GGG vs Szeremeta live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch GGG vs Szeremeta — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service, which also has Canelo vs Smith on Saturday, is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

GGG vs Szeremeta live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch GGG vs Szeremeta in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 10 p.m. and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 1 a.m. local BST.

GGG vs Szeremeta live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also watch GGG defend his title on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

GGG vs Szeremeta fight card

