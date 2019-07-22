Galaxy Space May Be Samsung’s Surface Pro Killer

Samsung is apparently working on a new device that could run on Windows 10.

Over at the benchmarking site Geekbench, a new Samsung device called the Galaxy Space has cropped up. It's unclear from the listing exactly what it is and whether it'll be named the Galaxy Space, but the specs suggest it's a Windows 10 device with 8GB of memory and an octa-core processor featuring a 2.84GHz clock speed. The listing doesn't say how big the screen is or what kind of features we can expect from the device.

That said, it performs somewhat well in the testing. On Single-Core tests, the Galaxy Space scored a 2011 and in multi-core testing, it nabbed a score of 6047.

The benchmark was first discovered by the Windows-tracking site Windows Latest. That site noticed that the device's performance is nearly inline with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2, which might suggest that it could be a similar type of 2-in-1 laptop. It's impossible to say for sure, however, whether it's a different kind of Windows 10 device with similar power specs to a hybrid. Windows Latest even floated the possibility of the Galaxy Space being a Windows Mixed Reality headset of some sort.

Look for more on the Galaxy Space in the coming weeks. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off on Aug. 7, and while it will be focused on the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, we may also hear news of new Galaxy PCs.