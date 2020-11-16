Finally! Amazon Fire TV devices are getting HBO Max

HBO Max and Fire TV are finally becoming friends. Almost six months after WarnerMedia launched HBO Max, the streaming service will finally be available on Amazon's Fire TV platform.

Starting November 17, the more than 40 million Fire TV users can finally download the HBO Max app binge Friends, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Big Bang Theory and South Park to their heart's content.

HBO Max houses more than 10,000 hours of library content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. It also produces originals like American Pickle, The Witches, Love Life, the recent West Wing reunion special and an upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

HBO Max wasn't available on Fire TV or Roku when it launched in late May. The two platforms comprised 69% of the streaming market in 2019, according to market research firm Parks Associates.

At the time, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon and WarnerMedia are "at loggerheads over where the content will reside and who will have access to user data."

Now, months later, the companies have come to terms on an undisclosed deal. Starting Nov. 17, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app at no additional cost. The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app. And new customers can subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” said Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for WarnerMedia, in a press release. “Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

This deal could also signal a possible detente between Amazon and Comcast, whose Peacock app which is not yet available on Fire TV devices.

As for HBO Max on Roku, we're still holding our breaths.