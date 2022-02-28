Euphoria season 3 is confirmed — everything we know so far

Class will be back in session, as Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed. And after the events of Euphoria season 2, we can't wait to see what drama Rue and her friends manage to cook up next season. Of course, this is your SPOILER WARNING for the Euphoria season 2 finale!

In a press release dated Feb. 4, 2022, HBO announced that Euphoria season 3 was happening. This renewal felt obvious, as the show is arguably the buzziest program on TV, dominating the conversation online as it airs. HBO bragged about the show's success, noting that the "season two premiere episode debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max... [pulling in a total of] more than 14 million viewers across platforms, more than double the average audience of Season 1," which had 6.6 million viewers per episode.

On top of that, the second season premiere — most memorable for Cassie hiding in the bathtub, Fezco and Lexi's conversation and Fezco leading Nate Jacobs bloodier than a rare steak — was the "most social premium cable episode" (HBO's words) since the Game of Thrones series finale.

(Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

We expect a wait for Euphoria season 3, but the length (as you might expect) has a lot to do with potential bumps in the road.

The details of when Euphoria's seasons were written are unknown, so we have to go by other information. The main cast of Euphoria season 1 was announced in June 2018, HBO announced a full-season order for the show in July 2018 and then the series debuted in June 2019. Season 2 was confirmed in July 2019.

Then, after a Covid-19-related wait, Euphoria season 2 was filmed between April and November 2021.

So, if delays don't happen again, we'd expect that Euphoria season 3 will take 11 months or so to produce ... but there's a big catch. Zendaya has Dune Part 2 to film, and then Challengers, a romantic drama about tennis players. Who knows how she'll fit Euphoria season 3 in there.

This all leaves us thinking Euphoria season 3 may not get here until early 2024 at the latest.

Euphoria season 3 cast speculation

Again, this is your Euphoria season 2 finale spoiler warning!

(Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

At this point, we have to assume that the main cast will be back in Euphoria season 3. That is except, of course, Javon Walton likely won't be back to portray Ashtray, as the cops gunned him down in the bathroom (after he shot Fezco and many cops).

The only big question we have, though, is will we get more of Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira next season? Jules seemingly got pushed out of focus the second Rue started kicking in doors, and as for Kat? Well, you don't have to have read The Daily Beast's expose about the drama behind the scenes to have reason to think something was up with Ferreira. Once a focal point of the series, Kat's barely been on screen at all.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Angus Cloud as Fezco

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez

Nika King as Leslie Bennett

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

Storm Reid as Gia Bennett

Colman Domino as Ali

Euphoria season 3 plot speculation

The big overarching plot that doesn't seem to have any resolution coming soon is Rue and Jules' relationship. Was it permanently scarred by Rue's breakdown during the worst intervention ever? Jules' attempt at a reconciliation in the season 2 finale seemed to have worked slightly, but not as much as she'd hoped.

In terms of the aftermath of the season 2 finale, Fezco's (likely) arrest and Ashtray's (definite) death will likely have heavy ramifications going forward. As will the seemingly glowingly positive reception of Lexi's play, except for that whole part where Maddy slammed Cassie's face into the brick wall (though it looks like she only got a bloody nose for her troubles).

The Jacobs family is also likely in a permanently destroyed state after Nate called the cops on his dad. Will that flash drive also show Jules and Cal?

There's also Rue's debt to Laurie, as well as the question of who or what is locked in Laurie's house.

The reveal third Jacobs brother is also in the wind. Wait, you don't recall this? Remember that framed photo that Cal took before he left? The one that showed the Jacobs parents and three boys. We wonder when we'll meet Nate and Aaron's brother.