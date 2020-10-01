Don't wait for Prime Day — the amazing TCL 75-inch QLED TV is 50% off today

With just a few days left till Prime Day, we're spotting a ton of Prime Day TV deals. However, if you want to get the best overall value right now, Best Buy currently has our favorite deal.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the TCL 75-inch 8 Series 4K Roku TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's 50% off and one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. What makes this 4K TV deal so amazing is that the 8 Series is TCL's first QLED TV and it delivers awesome picture quality.

TCL 75" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart functionality. It's now 50% off and the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

If 75-inches of TV is too much, Best Buy also has the 65-inch TCL 8 Series TV on sale for $1,299. That's the second-lowest price we've seen for this TV. Just keep in mind, it's sold for $999 before and for just $200 more you can get the 75-inch model mentioned above. View Deal

In our TCL 8 Series QLED Roku TV review, we found that TCL successfully combines technologies like quantum-dot enhancement and mini-LED backlighting with a high-quality LCD to deliver great color and video processing.

Color on this TV is highly accurate and its performance matches some of the best TVs currently on the market. Fast action scenes were also smooth on this set with no discernible flicker or judder as people and objects moved quickly on screen.

When comparing the 8-Series with the LG C9 OLED and the Samsung Q80 QLED TV, the TCL 8-Series holds its own very well. Overall picture quality may differ between these competing models, but we were impressed by how well the 8-Series handled near-black colors and dark shadows. It's hands-down the best model TCL has put out and an excellent buy for 4K TV fans on the hunt for the best value.