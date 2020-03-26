Dell's cheap laptop deals bundle everything you need to work from home

Whether you're working from a tiny corner in your bedroom or a dedicated room in your house, Dell is making it easier than ever to build out your home office.

The PC manufacturer is offering a variety of cheap work from home deals starting at $799.99. The bundles all vary, but they each include a PC or laptop bundled with either a mouse, printer, monitor, keyboard, or more. Even better, you can use coupon "50OFF699" to save an extra $50 on orders of $699 or more. These are some of the best laptop deals we're seeing right now.

In the main product page for each bundle, scroll down to the section titled "Monthly Subscription Services" and choose "No Monthly Subscription selected" to save an extra $4.99. Bundles include:

New Inspiron 14 7000 Bundle: was $986 now $749 @ Dell

This bundle includes the new Inspiron 14 7000 along with a Dell wireless mouse and a month of premium support. The laptop features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $749.99. View Deal

New Inspiron 17 3000 Bundle: was $966 now $849 @ Dell

The perfect bundle if you're building your home office from scratch, this bundle include an Inspiron 17 3000 with an Epson AIO printer, Dell wireless mouse, and a month of premium support. The laptop packs a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 2TB HDD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $849.99.View Deal

XPS 13 Bundle: was $1,477 now $1,034 @ Dell

Our favorite offer of the bunch, this bundle includes the Editor's Choice XPS 13, a 27-inch Dell LCD (SE2719HR), Dell wireless keyboard and mouse, Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter, and a month of premium support. The laptop features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,034.99.View Deal

Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Bundle: was $2,669 now $2,309 @ Dell

All work and no play makes for a boring day. This bundle is for all the gamers out there. It includes an Alienware m15 R1 and a 25-inch Alienware Gaming Monitor (AW2518H). The The laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD w/ 1TB Hybrid Drive, and an RTX 2060 GPU. Use coupon "LCS10OFF" to take 10% off and drop its price to $2,172.54. View Deal