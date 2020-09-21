Bundesliga live streams: How to watch the 2020-21 Bundesliga season online

Bundesliga season at a glance Season began: Sept. 18, 2020

Bundesliga Supercup 2020: Sept. 30, 2020

Season ends: May 22, 2021

Important fixtures below

The 2020-21 season of german football is back, so we've got your ultimate guide for Bundesliga live streams. Of course, the big question here is will Bayern Munich win the triple again, after it took the Bundesliga, Pokal and Champions League last year. Their loss of Thiago and gain of winger Leroy Sane could be enough, but Bayern probably would feel the sting of losing David Alaba (who is still in contract negotiations).

Expectations will be on coach Hansi Flick, to see what he can do with a full season, after taking over mid-season (however early it was) last year. All eyes will be looking at Robert Lewandoski as well, to see if he can win the Ballon d'Or he was going to probably win last season before it was cancelled due to Coronavirus.

Borussia Dortmund is expected to place second this year, with a squad that's heavy on youth, including Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna and Erik Haaland (who may very well be the next Ronaldo).

Normally, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen would be in consideration for a top placement. Unfortunately Leipzig lost Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen lost Kai Havertz.

But we don't talk about the Bundesliga just to assume that Bayern Munich is unstoppable. We watch the Bundesliga live streams to see if they truly are. Here's how to keep up with this season online.

Bundesliga live streams in the US

Americans can catch every single Bundesliga match on ESPN Plus, as FOX Sports no longer holds the rights (after having them from 2015-20).

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

Bayern Munich vs Schalke live streams in the UK

This is easy. Every single Bundesliga live stream is going to be on BT Sport. BT Broadband customers get BT Sports here as a £10.00 per month upgrade.

But you don't need BT Broadband. You could also buy a monthly BT Sports pass for £25.

Bundesliga live streams in Canada

Our friends in the great white north can tune into the subscription TV channel Sportsnet to watch Bundesliga live streams. Don't have that option? The Sportsnet Now service will stream all the Bundesliga matches live across Canada in beautiful HD.

It's not free, though, and you'll need the SN Now+ package for this game. It's CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial or CA$27.99 per month, for those ready for the long haul.

Bundesliga live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Bundesliga has its home on beIN Sports. The best value offer is to get beIN as a part of the Kayo Sports 2 week free trial, as you also get Fox Sports and ESPN channels. That costs $24.99 per month, and is great if your normal streaming service doesn't have those other networks.

Of course, beIN Sports can be purchased separately for $19.99 per month, and they also have a free 2-week trial.

Bundesliga 2020-21 season's biggest fixtures