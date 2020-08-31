Apple AirTags release date revealed — here's when the Tile killers are coming

Apple AirTags — the long-rumored, Tile-rivaling key finders — could be on pace for an October launch alongside products such as the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6.

There was brief moment leading up the iPhone 11 keynote last September where it seemed AirTags would arrive. Now, a year later, it seems the tracking accessories are almost ready to help Apple users find things they lost.

According to a report from Japanese site Macotakara (via 9to5Mac), Apple AirTags are scheduled to be released in October, citing supply chain sources. Of course, as is the case with Apple's other upcoming devices, an event announcing AirTags could happen sometime in September, too.

Macotakara also reports that Apple originally scheduled AirTags for a release this past March, but global supply chain delays impacted those plans. Some consumer technology analysts then suggested AirTags would be included in a hardware portion of June's WWDC event, but the online keynote only featured software.

Apple could be on track to challenge the Tile Pro, which is currently the best key finder on the market.

Like other key finders, AirTags will adhere to valuable objects you want to keep track of, such as keys, computers, wallets and purses. The tracker communicates with your phone, so if you misplace the item it's attached to, you can find its location.

However, there could be significant difference between the technology found in most key finders versus AirTags. Most key finders connect to your phone via Bluetooth. But AirTags are rumored to be using the U1 Ultra Wideband sensor Apple added to the Phone 11 and that will presumably come with the iPhone 12 models this year. This would give AirTags better range and more accurate location tracking than the competition.

AirTags would likely work with Find My Phone, the native iOS app that lets you locate friends and Apple products based on location information.